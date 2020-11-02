THE COMEBACK is Set to Go On as Scheduled This December Despite England's Lockdown

The show is scheduled to begin performances at the Noel Coward Theatre on 8 December 2020.

The upcoming production The Comeback is set to still go on as planned this year. The show is scheduled to begin performances at the Noel Coward Theatre on 8 December 2020.

"As the nation navigates November's lockdown, we hope that our new, uplifting comedy will be the perfect escape and release come December," reads a statement on the show's website and social media. "Until we can come safely together to 'simply laugh our socks off' (Evening Standard) with The Pin's Ben Ashenden and Alex Owen, we hope you can continue to support the arts, and one another, during these challenging times."

The Comeback, a brilliantly original and hilarious new comedy, is set to delight all generations at the Noël Coward Theatre this December. This debut play from The Pin's award-winning Ben Ashenden and Alex Owen - 'destined to become one of the great comedy duos' (Radio Times) - tells the story of two double acts fighting to wrest control of the most chaotic, farcical and high-stakes gig of their respective careers. Directed by Emily Burns, The Comeback will have audiences doubled over laughing and wiping a tear away at the end with its heart-warming exploration of bittersweet nostalgia and the enduring power of friendship. This show is a much needed dose of feel-good, dizzying escapism with real emotional heart, and a celebrity guest each night to boot.

Up-and-coming comics Alex and Ben have been booked in the warm-up spot for a beloved but fading double act's comeback tour. Neither is delighted to be playing to a sparse crowd in a sleepy, seaside town, but when it's revealed that a Hollywood director is in the audience, both acts glimpse a final chance for their big break. Cue sabotage, mistaken identity and full on farcical mayhem, as the performance descends into a desperate battle for the limelight. With the action alternating between offstage and on, and the tone between Noises Off and Morecambe and Wise's old-school charm, this is a warm-hearted, joyful, and dazzlingly funny new comedy.

Learn more at https://thecomebackcomedy.co.uk/.

