THE COLOR PURPLE is Now in UK Cinemas; Soundtrack Also Available Now!

The highly-anticipated motion picture The Color Purple has been released today in UK cinemas. A film about empowerment, the film's accompanying soundtrack, ‘The Color Purple (Music From and Inspired By)', is also available now.

The film is the second screen adaptation from the popular 1982 novel written by Alice Walker. Now produced by Steven Speilberg, Quincey Jones as well as the stage musical's producers Scott Sanders and Oprah Winfrey, the latter of whom also starred in the 1985 film as Sofia, The Color Purple tells a tale of love, resilience and one woman's journey to independence.

The soundtrack is a powerhouse R&B/Pop album, boasting an incredible ensemble cast, via Warner Bros Records, WaterTower Music and Gamma Records. The album, produced by Quincy Jones, Larry Jackson and Scott Sanders, celebrates a plethora of huge music powerhouses featuring Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson, Mary J. Blige, Keyshia Cole, Coco Jones, Usher, H.E.R, Fantasia, Missy Elliot, Megan Thee Stallion, Hallie Bailey, Timbaland, Black Thought, Taraji B. Henson, Colman Domingo, Danielle Brooks as well as UK artists Jorja Smith and Celeste.

Including 17 timeless classics from the film, 16 newly penned songs and four remixes, this is an instant classic. With hits from Keyshia Cole ‘No Love Lost', Jorja Smith ‘Finally', Alicia Keys ‘Lifeline' and ‘Risk It All', along with Celeste - ‘There Will Come a Day'. And for those seeking a modern twist, remixes from Missy Elliot featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Timbaland featuring Black Thought, who each elevate their signature sounds magnifying the soul of the original songs and creating a bridge between generations of music lovers. The Color Purple (Music From and Inspired By) is more than just an album – it's a celebration of stories, voices, and melodies coming together in perfect harmony.

The Color Purple Tracklist:

1. Huckleberry Pie – Halle Bailey and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi

2. Mysterious Ways – Tamela Mann, David Alan Grier, Halle Bailey and The Color Purple Ensemble

3. She Be Mine – Phylicia Pearl Mpasi and Ensemble

4. Keep It Movin' – Halle Bailey and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi

5. Workin' – Corey Hawkins and The Color Purple Ensemble

6. Hell No! – Danielle Brooks and The Color Purple Ensemble

7. Shug Avery – Fantasia Barrino, Colman Domingo and The Color Purple Ensemble

8. Dear God – Shug – Fantasia Barrino

9. Push Da Button – Taraji P. Henson

10. What About Love? – Fantasia Barrino and Taraji P. Henson

11. Agoo – The Color Purple Ensemble

12. Hell No! (Reprise) – Fantasia Barrino

13. Miss Celie's Blues (Sister) – Taraji P. Henson

14. Miss Celie's Pants – Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Gabriella Wilson “H.E.R.” and The Color Purple Ensemble

15. I'm Here – Fantasia Barrino

16. Maybe God Is Tryin' To Tell You Somethin' – Taraji P. Henson and David Alan Grier

17. The Color Purple – Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Ciara, Corey Hawkins, Colman Domingo and The Color Purple Ensemble

18. SUPERPOWER (I) – Fantasia

19. Risk It All – USHER & H.E.R.

20. No Love Lost – Keyshia Cole

21. Lifeline – Alicia Keys

22. Finally – Jorja Smith

23. Keep Pushin' [Missy Elliott remix] – Halle Bailey

24. When I Can't Do Better – Mary J. Blige

25. There Will Come A Day – Celeste

26. Any Worse (Squeak's Song) – H.E.R.

27. Hell No! (Reprise) [Missy Elliott remix] – Fantasia feat. Shenseea

28. You See Me – Coco Jones

29. Workin' [Timbaland remix] – Corey Hawkins feat. Black Thought

30. Mysterious Ways [Mörda remix] – Tamela Mann

31. All I Need – Jennifer Hudson

32. Hell No! [Timbaland remix] – Danielle Brooks feat. Megan Thee Stallion

33. 100 – Jane Handcock

34. Eternity – October London

35. No Time – Darkchild feat. Konstance

36. Girls – V. Bozeman, Dyo & LUDMILLA

37. Maybe God Is Tryin' To Tell You Somethin' – Mary Mary & Taraji P. Henson