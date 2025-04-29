THE BATTLE Will Embark on Tour Ahead of West End Run

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Melting Pot and Birmingham Rep will co-present The Battle, a new comedy play based (mostly) on real events. Reliving the heady summer of 1995 when heavyweights of Britpop, Blur and Oasis, went head-to-head in the greatest chart battle of all time, The Battle is the first stage play by screenwriter and Sunday Times best-selling novelist John Niven (O'Brother, Kill Your Friends, How To Build A Girl). Directed by Matthew Dunster (2:22 A Ghost Story, The Pillowman), The Battle opens at Birmingham Rep on Wednesday 11th February 2026 ahead of a major UK tour, prior to the West End.

London, 1995. Two of the country's biggest bands release singles on the same day, commencing the battle of Britpop. On one side, clean-cut, art-school intellectuals from the South. On the other: raw and unapologetic lads from the North. Rivalries flare, friendships fracture and at the centre of it all a mania that would define an era – were you Blur or Oasis?

From the chaos of the Brit Awards to the infamous chart war, The Battle is a wickedly funny dive into one of the greatest rivalries in rock history. Featuring legendary personalities and unforgettable clashes, it was never just about the music, but power, pride, and uncontrollable competitiveness. Expect filthy language and razor-sharp dialogue in this cut-throat new comedy that puts you right at the heart of the feuding, the fame, and the fallout. Get ready to roll with it.

Writer, John Niven, says of his first stage play: “1995: a time long before music splintered into a billion different Tik Tok feeds. When music was so central to the culture that two pop groups could dominate the entire summer, the evening news and the front page of every newspaper in the country. We're going to take you back there. I've never written for the stage before, and it has been an absolute blast to do so for the first time with a producer as supportive as Simon and a director as talented as Matthew.”

Director, Matthew Dunster, adds, “I remember the Battle of the Bands. I remember the charts that week. Music mattered. I remember being in my twenties in 1995. What a wild time. Full of energy, naughtiness and hilarity. Just like John Niven's play. I'm so delighted to be working with John on such a punchy, hilarious and revealing comedy about two of the best bands of all time, Blur and Oasis.”

Producer, Simon Friend, continues, “Throughout my sister's teenage years, she had an enormous poster of Damon Albarn on her wall, and I remember her falling out with friends over which band they loved more. Ever since, this story has been in the back of my mind, and I was delighted that John Niven agreed to write it because there is no more qualified or hilarious chronicler of this world, and combined with Matthew Dunster directing, we have a fearless team recreating the sweaty mid-‘90s carnage of The Battle of Britpop.”

Co-Producer and Artistic Director of the Birmingham Rep Joe Murphy, concludes, "Bringing the World Premiere of The Battle to The Rep is genuinely so exciting. This chart battle rocked the nation and quite literally defined a generation and I already know that our audiences are going to have the time of their lives being taken back to the rivalries, the chaos and the big personalities that made it all so unforgettable."

The creative team also includes Fly Davis as Set and Costume Designer, Jessica Hung Han Yun as Lighting Designer, Ian Dickinson as Sound Designer, Tal Rosner as Video Designer and Casting Director, Claire Bleasdale.

After its World Premiere in Birmingham the tour then visits: Leicester, Curve Theatre, Tuesday 10 – Saturday 14 March; Manchester, Opera House, 17 - Saturday 21 March; Bromley, Churchill Theatre, Tuesday 24 – Saturday 28 March; Woking, New Victoria Theatre, Tuesday 31 March – Saturday 4 April; Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre, Tuesday 14 – Saturday 18 April; Edinburgh, Festival Theatre, Tuesday 21 April – Saturday 25 April; Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre, Tuesday 28 April – Saturday 2 May; Sheffield, Lyceum Theatre, Tuesday 5 – Saturday 9 May; Ipswich, Regent Theatre, Tuesday 12 – Saturday 16 May; London, Richmond Theatre, Tuesday 19 - Saturday 23 May; Glasgow, Theatre Royal, Tuesday 26 May – Saturday 30 May; York, Grand Opera House, Tuesday 9 – Saturday 13 June; Norwich, Theatre Royal, Tuesday 16 – Saturday 20 June; Nottingham, Theatre Royal, Tuesday 23 – Saturday 27 June; Milton Keynes Theatre, Tuesday 30 June – Saturday 4 July; Newcastle, Theatre Royal, Tuesday 7 – Saturday 11 July; Brighton, Theatre Royal, Tuesday 14 – Saturday 18 July; Chester, Storyhouse Theatre, Tuesday 28 July – Saturday 1 August.

John Niven worked in the music industry for ten years before becoming a novelist and screenwriter. His last book, O Brother, was a Sunday Times bestseller. It was shortlisted for The Gordon Burn prize and Scotland's National Book Award. His screen credits include Kill Your Friends, The Trip and How To Build A Girl. He grew up in Ayrshire and now lives in Buckinghamshire. The Battle is his first stage play.

Matthew Dunster is a theatre and film director and writer. He was born and raised in Oldham and now lives in South East London. Previously an actor, he has directed or written over sixty theatre shows, often with major national companies (including RSC, NT, Royal Court, Young Vic, Royal Exchange, Shakespeare's Globe, The Bridge), as well as directing on the West End, Broadway and internationally. He has been the Associate Director of The Young Vic and Shakespeare's Globe.

His most recent productions include: 2:22 A Ghost Story, which ran in the West End for 694 performances; Shirley Valentine and The Pillowman, both at The Duke Of Yorks; The Homecoming at the Young Vic and Dealer's Choice at The Donmar. Matthew has been nominated for four Olivier Awards and his Broadway production of Hangmen was nominated for five Tony's. In Autumn 2025, he will direct Conor McPherson's stage adaptation of The Hunger Games.

