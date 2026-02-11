TAO OF GLASS to Premiere at Soho Place in July 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The West End premiere has been announced for Tao of Glass, composed by Philip Glass, written by Phelim McDermott. The production originally opened at Manchester International Festival and will run at @sohoplace theatre, 24 July – 12 September 2026, with press night on Thursday 30 July at 7pm.

An exploration of life, loss and a single question: Where does true inspiration come from?



Composer Philip Glass and performer-director Phelim McDermott (Improbable) have worked together on acclaimed opera productions in London, New York and beyond, and Tao of Glass is their most personal collaboration yet. Inspired by a dream, this West End premiere marries ten meditations on life, death and Taoist wisdom with ten brand new pieces of music from Glass, presented by McDermott with an ensemble of musicians and puppeteers.



Part-concert, part-performance, Tao of Glass is a storytelling tapestry, soundtracked by Glass's mesmerising music and shot through with Improbable's trademark theatricality.

Philip Glass said, “I am pleased that Tao of Glass will receive its London premiere this summer. It's always a pleasure to work with Phelim. Tao of Glass is a true theater collaboration, the culmination of many years of deep admiration and respect for each other.”

Phelim McDermott said, “Bringing Tao of Glass to @sohoplace feels like completing a full circle. This show was devised through a deeply collaborative process — Philip and I playing together in downtown New York, riffing and discovering how music, story, and image could grow from the same source.

To now share his specially composed music in such a beautiful space — designed for intimacy, sound, and connection — feels perfect. @sohoplace has that rare combination of openness and focus that invites the audience into the dream with us: a place where imagination, storytelling, and sound can truly resonate.”

Nica Burns said, “An utterly original, fascinating piece of theatre with the most beautiful music, by world famous composer Philip Glass, performed by the exceptional Phelim McDermott accompanied by a talented ensemble of musicians and puppeteers. Perfect in the beautiful, intimate auditorium of @sohoplace. What an extraordinary and exciting collaboration by two internationally celebrated artists.”

John McGrath, Artistic Director and Chief Executive of Factory International said: “Tao of Glass was a massive hit when it premiered at Manchester International Festival in 2019, and we're really proud to have produced it and taken it around the world with Improbable. We've always wanted the show to be seen in London, and we are thrilled that it will be opening in the West End @sohoplace. Philip and Phelim are artists we are so proud to work with, and this is one of their most extraordinary creations.”

The creative team are Composer: Philip Glass, Writer & Co-Director: Phelim McDermott; Co-Director: Kirsty Housley; Designer: Fly Davis; Lighting Designer: Colin Grenfell; Sound Designer: Giles Thomas; Musical Director: Chris Vatalaro; Puppet Designer & Puppet Maker: Lyndie Wright.