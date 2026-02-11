Sydnie Christmas and Madalena Alberto Join TO MAURY, WITH LOVE at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sydnie Christmas (the first female vocalist to win Britain's Got Talent) and Madalena Alberto (Eva Perón in Evita and Fantine in the 25th Anniversary production of Les Misérables) complete the star line-up joining Ramin Karimloo, Graham Bickley, Ron Houchen and Kelly Mathieson to celebrate multi-Tony Award winning composer Maury Yeston's 80th birthday.



To Maury, With Love is a concert of his most well know and loved music, directed by Thom Southerland and produced by Danielle Tarento.



Tarento and Southerland have collaborated previously on several of Yeston's shows in the UK, including the London premieres of Titanic the Musical and Death Takes a Holiday and a critically acclaimed revival of Grand Hotel.



These musicals will be represented in the concert, along with music from Nine, Phantom (Maury's 1991 version of The Phantom of the Opera has received over 1,000 productions globally) and many others, including never-before heard songs and an overture written especially for the occasion.

