Suranne Jones Will Host Post-show Q&A Event For SPY FOR SPY at Riverside Studios

The event is on Saturday 24 June after the 7.30pm show.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Photo 1 Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London Photo 2 Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London
Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audienc Photo 3 Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audiences and Returning to GROUNDHOG DAY
Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Ver Photo 4 Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Very Lucky' - Jamie Muscato of MOULIN ROUGE!

Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Very Lucky' - Jamie Muscato of MOULIN ROUGE!

Suranne Jones, the multi-award-winning actor best known for starring roles in Gentleman Jack, Vigil, Doctor Foster and Scott and Bailey, will host a special Q&A event on Saturday 24 June after the 7.30pm show, fielding questions for playwright Kieron Barry, and cast members Olive Gray and Amy Lennox.

Spy for Spy is a romantic comedy with a difference; a drama performed like a playlist. The inner workings of a modern relationship are recounted in a random order so no two performances of this brand-new play by Kieron Barry will be the same. Spy for Spy is playing the Hammersmith venue's Studio 3 from Thursday 15 June to Sunday 2 July, with a press night on Tuesday 20 June.

Spy for Spy is a co-production between Feather Productions and TeamAkers Productions.

Each night, select members of the audience will have the opportunity to choose the order of the scenes of the performance they're about to see. Before the show, six audience members will be asked to pick a displayed song title at random. Each song title relates to a scene, and the order in which the song titles are picked, will be the order in which the scenes are performed. 

Suranne Jones added, “Unfortunately, due to filming commitments, I'm unable to be with the company for opening night, but I'm hugely excited to be able to come along on the 24th, chat with Amy, Olive and Keiron and take questions from the audience.”

Love, Shuffled

Sarah and Molly are two Californians who love each other – and that's all they have in common. As the uptight lawyer and the free-spirited dreamer strive to make their improbable relationship work, we see them break up, meet the parents, move in together and fall in love – all in a completely random sequence.

Spy for Spy asks if our lives make more sense in the wrong order, and if there is any logic to love as it zigzags from moving drama to laugh-out-loud comedy.

Can we have love without grief? Is honesty nothing more than cruelty? Is intimacy just spying?

Olive Gray (they/them) can currently be seen starring as Miranda Keyes in the Paramount+ series HALO alongside Pablo Schreiber and Natascha McElhone. It was released at the end of March 2022 and begins shooting a second season this year. In 2020 was seen in the lead role (Grace) opposite Lennie James in the second series of Sky Atlantic's SAVE ME TOO for which they received fantastic reviews. Before that they were seen playing one of the lead roles (Jess) in BBC1 4-part series DARK MONEY opposite Jill Halfpenny and Babou Ceesay. Other notable credits include Max Minghella's directing debut TEEN SPIRT which premiered at this year's Toronto Film Festival, Channel 4's limited comedy/drama PURE opposite Joe Cole and Niamh Algar, Netflix series SEX EDUCATION and BBC comedy HOME FROM HOME with Johnny Vegas. They are a graduate of Guildhall drama school and is also a musician.

Amy Lennox (she/her) is most famous for playing the lead role of Sally Bowles in CABARET at the Playhouse Theatre. Her other theatrical credits include the original West End productions of LEGALLY BLONDE and KINKY BOOTS for which she was nominated for the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical. She played Ellie in the David Bowie and Enda Walsh musical LAZARUS when it played a limited season at the Kings Cross Theatre. For this, she was nominated for the Whatsonstage.com Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical. In 2019, she joined the main cast of HOLBY CITY where she played the role of Chloe Goddard for three years.

The creative team consists of director Lucy Jane Atkinson and designer Bethia Jane Green with lighting design by Holly Ellis and sound design by Anna Short.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

Anton Du Beke Will Star in New Victoria Theatre Woking Pantomime PETER PAN Photo
Anton Du Beke Will Star in New Victoria Theatre Woking Pantomime PETER PAN

Best known for his role on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, the King of Ballroom Anton Du Beke will star in Peter Pan at New Victoria Theatre running from 8th December 2023 – 7th January 2024.

PEAKY BLINDERS: THE REDEMPTION OF THOMAS SHELBY is Now Playing in Birmingham Photo
PEAKY BLINDERS: THE REDEMPTION OF THOMAS SHELBY is Now Playing in Birmingham

Recognisable characters from the smash-hit TV show Peaky Blinders have been spotted along Birmingham’s canals, as Rambert dancers return to perform Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby following an incredible UK tour.

Corn Exchange Newbury and 101 Outdoor Arts Reveal New Artist Development Programme; Take I Photo
Corn Exchange Newbury and 101 Outdoor Arts Reveal New Artist Development Programme; Take It Outside

Corn Exchange Newbury and 101 Outdoor Arts - National Centre for Arts in Public Space - have announced an exciting new partnership with Jerwood Arts. Their all-new programme, Take it Outside, is a ground-breaking artist development scheme aimed at supporting early-career individuals who are aiming to develop work for outdoor and public space contexts. 

IF Milton Keynes International Festivals Full Programme Revealed Photo
IF Milton Keynes International Festival's Full Programme Revealed

Ideas of belonging, identity and journeys of many kinds underpin this year’s IF: Milton Keynes International Festival, showing how shared history can both bring us together and point to a different future.


More Hot Stories For You

Ally Pally Celebrates Its 150th Year With Programme of Live MusicAlly Pally Celebrates Its 150th Year With Programme of Live Music
GLOW UP LIVE Will Premiere in Autumn 2023GLOW UP LIVE Will Premiere in Autumn 2023
DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL Will Get European Premiere With a Concert at the London PalladiumDEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL Will Get European Premiere With a Concert at the London Palladium
Photos: First Look at ASPECTS OF LOVE, Starring Michael BallPhotos: First Look at ASPECTS OF LOVE, Starring Michael Ball

Videos

Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You