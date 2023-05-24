Suranne Jones Will Host Post-show Q&A Event For SPY FOR SPY at Riverside Studios

Suranne Jones, the multi-award-winning actor best known for starring roles in Gentleman Jack, Vigil, Doctor Foster and Scott and Bailey, will host a special Q&A event on Saturday 24 June after the 7.30pm show, fielding questions for playwright Kieron Barry, and cast members Olive Gray and Amy Lennox.

Spy for Spy is a romantic comedy with a difference; a drama performed like a playlist. The inner workings of a modern relationship are recounted in a random order so no two performances of this brand-new play by Kieron Barry will be the same. Spy for Spy is playing the Hammersmith venue's Studio 3 from Thursday 15 June to Sunday 2 July, with a press night on Tuesday 20 June.

Spy for Spy is a co-production between Feather Productions and TeamAkers Productions.

Each night, select members of the audience will have the opportunity to choose the order of the scenes of the performance they're about to see. Before the show, six audience members will be asked to pick a displayed song title at random. Each song title relates to a scene, and the order in which the song titles are picked, will be the order in which the scenes are performed.

Suranne Jones added, “Unfortunately, due to filming commitments, I'm unable to be with the company for opening night, but I'm hugely excited to be able to come along on the 24th, chat with Amy, Olive and Keiron and take questions from the audience.”

Love, Shuffled

Sarah and Molly are two Californians who love each other – and that's all they have in common. As the uptight lawyer and the free-spirited dreamer strive to make their improbable relationship work, we see them break up, meet the parents, move in together and fall in love – all in a completely random sequence.

Spy for Spy asks if our lives make more sense in the wrong order, and if there is any logic to love as it zigzags from moving drama to laugh-out-loud comedy.

Can we have love without grief? Is honesty nothing more than cruelty? Is intimacy just spying?

Olive Gray (they/them) can currently be seen starring as Miranda Keyes in the Paramount+ series HALO alongside Pablo Schreiber and Natascha McElhone. It was released at the end of March 2022 and begins shooting a second season this year. In 2020 was seen in the lead role (Grace) opposite Lennie James in the second series of Sky Atlantic's SAVE ME TOO for which they received fantastic reviews. Before that they were seen playing one of the lead roles (Jess) in BBC1 4-part series DARK MONEY opposite Jill Halfpenny and Babou Ceesay. Other notable credits include Max Minghella's directing debut TEEN SPIRT which premiered at this year's Toronto Film Festival, Channel 4's limited comedy/drama PURE opposite Joe Cole and Niamh Algar, Netflix series SEX EDUCATION and BBC comedy HOME FROM HOME with Johnny Vegas. They are a graduate of Guildhall drama school and is also a musician.

Amy Lennox (she/her) is most famous for playing the lead role of Sally Bowles in CABARET at the Playhouse Theatre. Her other theatrical credits include the original West End productions of LEGALLY BLONDE and KINKY BOOTS for which she was nominated for the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical. She played Ellie in the David Bowie and Enda Walsh musical LAZARUS when it played a limited season at the Kings Cross Theatre. For this, she was nominated for the Whatsonstage.com Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical. In 2019, she joined the main cast of HOLBY CITY where she played the role of Chloe Goddard for three years.

The creative team consists of director Lucy Jane Atkinson and designer Bethia Jane Green with lighting design by Holly Ellis and sound design by Anna Short.