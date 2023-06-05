Summer Theatre Sale: Tickets from £25 for The Choir of Man

Welcome to The Choir of Man- the best night in your local you’ve ever had. It’s a party, it’s a concert, it’s a lock in like no other.



The multi-talented cast of nine guys combine beautiful harmonies and foot-stomping singalongs with world-class tap dance and poetic meditations on the power of community. This is a riotously feel-good homage to that gathering place we’ve all missed so much over the last year: the pub. With a real working bar on stage, come ready to drink in the action!

Summer Theatre Sale: Tickets from £25 for The Choir of Man

Was £42 - Now £25

Was £48 - Now £35

Was £54 - Now £35

Was £72 - Now £45



Valid on all Sunday- Saturday performances from 22nd May 2023 - 02nd July 2023.

(Excl. all performances w/c 29 May 2023 (half term))