Stage and Screen Stars Donate Items For the Theatre Super Auction

Donations are from Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Tennant, Michael Sheen, and many more!

Tuesday 21st July will see the launch of the Theatre Super Auction. This one-off event will provide crucial funding for an industry which has been devastated by the effects of COVID-19.

As the government guidelines are eased much of the population is returning to work. Unfortunately, as our theatres nationwide remain closed, this isn't the case for the 290,000 people employed within the UK's Theatre industry. Many of these people are self-employed or freelancers and aren't eligible for any of the Government schemes leaving them without any means of financially supporting themselves and their families.

There are more than 1,100 theatres in the country, 752 are local theatres. These are the theatres where you first saw your panto, performed on stage or visited with your school. These theatres may become lost as a result of the pandemic.

The auction specialists Bid-In Group shows its support to the theatres and performing arts industry as they launch their free of charge Theatre Super Auction raising much needed funds for Theatres Trust, Acting for Others and Theatre Artists Trust. Funds raised from this showstopping event will be donated directly to the charities and organisations involved whose businesses have been suspended during the CoVid 19 pandemic. They have run several hugely successful online auctions during lockdown for Scrubs Glorious Scrubs, Global Radio, and 50 Best For Recovery, raising almost £2.5m, and donated their services free of charge.

Dame Judi Dench said: 'We greatly appreciate this exciting fund raiser to support the Arts. The work of the theatrical charities is vitally important to help our industry survive and the Theatre Super Auction is a wonderful way support our cause.'

Cassidy Janson said: 'Watching the effect of CoVid 19 hit the theatre industry so dramatically has been devastating for myself and my work colleagues who have built our entire careers and indeed lives around our profession - a profession whose essence is the upliftment of others. This auction will help assist our industry's individuals and the theatres themselves until we can get back to doing just that.'

Dame Joan Collins said: 'The theatre is such an important part of our lives in the UK. I am so glad to be able to be involved in this auction and help support this vital industry and its amazing talent both off stage and on and hope that we can get back to entertaining audiences around the UK soon.'

Amongst some of the incredible items available to bid for, Lord Lloyd Webber has generously donated 2 x VIP tickets to see Phantom of the Opera on Broadway; the prize also includes 2 x BA Business Class flights and a 3 night stay in New York hotel. The wonderful Miriam Margolyes has offered tea at home as well as some incredible Harry Potter memorabilia. We have unique lots from David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Valentino jewellery from Joan Collins and the opportunity to watch the English National Ballet from the wings and an incredibly special and rare lot; Martin McDonagh has offered his own hand annotated shooting script of THREE BILLBOARDS, his BAFTA award winning film.

From the world of TV we will have the opportunity for soap fans to enjoy a Super Lunch with the cast of Britain's longest running soap opera Coronation Street and also another with Eastenders. The cast of whom are regulars in panto so this is a cause close to their hearts.





The bumper auction also feature Gary Kemp's handwritten lyrics to the song 'True', along with lunch with Gary & Martin Kemp.

The auction is designed to be accessible to everyone; alongside the opportunity to bid for some of these fantastic items, anyone can instead pledge a donation to this cause and will immediately enter a prize draw for the chance to win some incredible prizes.

The auction closes at 10pm on Sunday 26th July.

