Soprano Rainelle Krause To Make Debut At THE BBC PROMS

The prestigious BBC Proms announces the highly anticipated debut of soprano Rainelle Krause at this year's "Horrible Histories - 'Orrible Opera" performance. Set to take place on July 22, 2023, at the iconic Royal Albert Hall, this unique event offers an entertaining exploration of opera's history through the lens of the beloved "Horrible Histories" series.

Rainelle Krause, acclaimed for her captivating vocal abilities and dynamic stage presence, is set to bring her exceptional talent and artistry to this innovative production, singing multiple selections including the virtuosic "Der Hölle Rache" from Mozart's The Magic Flute. With a versatile range and extensive experience, Krause is poised to captivate audiences with her remarkable performance.

This debut at the BBC Proms is another significant milestone in Krause's career, adding to her quickly growing list of accomplishments. In the upcoming season, she will be performing her signature role as The Queen of the Night in Mozart's Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute) at opera houses including Staatsoper Unter den Linden in Berlin, Royal Danish Opera, English National Opera, Dutch National Opera, and Nashville Opera.

Known for her ability to bring depth and brilliance to the character of The Queen of the Night, Krause has earned critical acclaim and garnered a dedicated following of opera enthusiasts worldwide. Her upcoming performances in this famous role promise to showcase her extraordinary vocal range, power, precision, and dramatic prowess.

"I am honored to make my debut at the BBC Proms," said Rainelle Krause. "The Proms is renowned for its incredibly festive atmosphere and rich musical heritage, and to be part of such an esteemed event is a dream come true. I can't wait to share the excitement of opera with a new generation through this family-friendly exploration of opera's history."

