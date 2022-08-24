Soprano Carly Paoli to Perform at The Poppy Factory

Classical singer Carly Paoli will give two special performances in one afternoon to help mark 100 years of The Poppy Factory.

The celebrated soprano, who has sung for Pope Francis and performed with José Carreras and Andrea Bocelli, is set to stun fans at the charity's Richmond-upon-Thames visitor centre on Friday, 7 October.

Carly chose the venue to help veterans transform their lives. All funds raised by the two performances will go towards The Poppy Factory's employment service, which helps veterans with health conditions on their journey into meaningful and sustainable work.

Carly said: "Being able to do what I love for a living is the best feeling. Veterans with health conditions can find it hard to move into a job that feels meaningful and fulfilling, but with the right support behind them, they will get there.

"That's why I'm proud to support the work that The Poppy Factory is doing to help veterans overcome barriers on their journey into employment. I'm looking forward to performing in such a special and intimate space in the charity's centenary year."

Deirdre Mills, Chief Executive of The Poppy Factory, said: "Carly is a such powerful singer, and these two special performances will no doubt lift the roof off our visitor centre. We are absolutely thrilled that she has chosen to get behind The Poppy Factory and the veterans we support."

Carly will be accompanied on keyboard by her longstanding musical director Liz Hetherington for the two stripped-back performances at 1pm and 3pm. Ticket holders will also be able to explore the visitor centre, discover the 100-year-old story of The Poppy Factory and buy tea, coffee and artisan cakes made on site.

Tickets, priced at £30, are available through The Poppy Factory's website at www.poppyfactory.org/event/carly-paoli