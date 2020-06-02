Shutdown Streaming
Article Pixel Jun. 2, 2020  
Sophie Isaacs, Alice Fearn, Dom Hartley-Harris and More to Take Part in The Unity Project

West End Best Friend has announced an international musical theatre singing competition called 'The Unity Project'. For The Unity Project, one lucky winner will be picked to be the eighth soloist on a charity single being releasing in July called 'Unity' with seven of the biggest stars in the UK's musical theatre scene.

The Unity Project is raising money for 'Acting for Others' a charity that helps theatre workers financially and emotionally in times of distress. The seven singers the winner will be singing with are Alice Fearn (Wicked, Come From Away) - Dom Hartley-Harris (Hamilton, Bat Out of Hell) - Sophie Isaacs (Six, Heathers) - Nicholas McLean (Wicked, Avenue Q) - Vicki Manser (Six, Beautiful) - Scott Hunter (YANK, Cruel Intentions) and Benjamin Purkiss.

For more details about the competition visit:

https://westendbestfriend.co.uk/competitions/the-unity-project/


