Sope Dirisu and Natey Jones Join The Cast Of DEATH OF A SALESMAN In The West End

Elliott & Harper Productions and Cindy Tolan today announced new cast members joining Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke in the West End transfer of the highly acclaimed, sold-out Young Vic production of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman at the Piccadilly Theatre from 24 October 2019.

Two of Britain's hottest young actors join the company to play Willy Loman's sons. Sope Dirisu will play Biff Loman and Natey Jones will play Happy Loman. Sope's theatre credits include the title role in Coriolanus for the RSC, Ogun in The Brothers Size for the Young Vic and Mohammed Ali in One Night in Miami for the Donmar Warehouse. His screen credits include Black Mirror for Netflix and the upcoming film Gangs of London. Amongst Natey's recent theatre credits are Small Island for the National Theatre, Doctor Faustus, Don Quixote and The Alchemist for the RSC and Tina: Tina Turner, The Musical in the West End.

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt joins the company to play The Woman and Jenny and Carole Stennett joins to play Miss Forsythe.

Reprising their roles performed at the Young Vic alongside Wendell and Sharon are: Ian Bonar as Bernard, Trevor Cooper as Charley, Joseph Mydell as Ben Loman, Matthew Seadon-Young as Howard Wagner and Stanley, Nenda Neurer as Letta and Femi Tomowo as Willy Loman's father and musician. Emmanuel Ogunjinmi will understudy Biff and Happy with further ensemble members to be announced shortly.

Following her recent award-winning successes on Company and Angels in America, Marianne Elliott co-directs Death of a Salesman with Miranda Cromwell, who worked as Associate Director on both shows. Together, they bring a unique vision to one of the greatest plays of the twentieth century, seen through the eyes of an African-American family.

Wendell Pierce, who is best known for his roles in The Wire, Suits and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan will reprise his revelatory performance as Willy Loman with the Olivier award-winning Sharon D. Clarke, who is currently wowing audiences at London's Kiln Theatre in Blues in the Night, reprising her heart-rending performance as Linda Loman.

Joining directors Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell on the creative team are designer Anna Fleischle, lighting designer Aideen Malone, sound designer Carolyn Downing, composer and musical director by Femi Temowo; with fight direction by Yarit Dor and casting by Charlotte Sutton CDG.

Arthur Miller - playwright - was born in New York City and studied at the University of Michigan. His plays include All My Sons, Death of a Salesman, The Crucible, A View from the Bridge, After the Fall, Incident at Vichy, The American Clock, Broken Glass, Mr Peters' Connections and Rescurrection Blues. He received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1949. Other works include the novel Focus, the screenplay Misfits, the memoire Timebends and texts for the books In Russia, In the Country and Chinese Encounters, in collaboration with his wife, photographer Inge Morath. Recently published collections include Collected Plays, Collected Essays and Presence: Collected Stories.

Tickets from £15

Box Office: 0844 871 7630

Tickets on priority sale from Monday 10 June via Young Vic & ATG

Tickets on general sale from 13 June

https://www.atgtickets.com/





