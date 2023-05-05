Society Of London Theatre Announces Incoming Company President

Society of London Theatre have announced the appointment of their incoming President, Kash Bennett. She will be serving as Vice President until 2024, when she will then take over from current President, Eleanor Lloyd.

Holding the post of Managing Director of National Theatre Productions for over seven years, as well as serving three years on the SOLT board, Kash Bennett brings extensive industry experience to the role of SOLT President. She is responsible for delivering all live theatre performed outside of The National Theatre, including the West End, Broadway, and all UK and international touring productions.

Current productions include the UK and Ireland tour of The Ocean at the End of the Lane and the West End production of The Lehman Trilogy as well as the forthcoming West End transfers of The Crucible and the Olivier Award winning Standing at the Sky's Edge, this year's recipient of Mastercard Best New Musical.

Prior to this, Bennett was Head of Production for Stage Entertainment UK, general managing a number of successful West End and touring productions (I Can't Sing, Made In Dagenham, Memphis, Singin' In The Rain, Hairspray, Sister Act and Oliver!).

The appointment of Kash Bennett follows the conclusion of Eleanor Lloyd's three-year tenure. The newly elected President will become the Vice-President from the close of the 2023 AGM until the close of the 2024 AGM, when she will commence her term of office as President. The current President, Eleanor Lloyd, will become Vice-President at that time.

Kash Bennett, President of SOLT, said:

"I am thrilled to be taking on the role of President at SOLT during this vital time. Like many industries over the last few years, the theatre sector has demonstrated extraordinary resilience in the face of huge challenges. I can't wait to work more closely with co-CEOs Claire Walker and Hannah Essex and the entire team at SOLT, as well as with my fellow board members, to continue to rebuild our industry and champion the UK as a world leading destination for theatre."

Eleanor Lloyd, outgoing President of SOLT, said:

"I am delighted that Kash will become President in June 2024. It has been a pleasure to work with her on the Board for the last three years and I look forward to working together more closely over the next 12 months before handing on the baton."