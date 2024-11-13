Sir Derek Jacobi Receives Critic's Circleâ€™s 2023 Rosebowl for Distinguished Service to the Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sir Derek Jacobi received the Critic's Circleâ€™s 2023 Rosebowl for Distinguished Service to the Arts. The event took place on November 7th at the National Liberal Club. Jacobi received the award from Kate Maltby and Rosemary Waugh, outgoing and incoming Chair of the Theatre section.

Each year since 1988Â The Critics' CircleÂ has presented an award for Distinguished Service to the Arts, voted for by all members of the Circle, embracing Dance, Drama, Film, Music, Visual Arts and Architecture. This performing arts Award takes the form of an engraved crystal rose bowl, presented at a celebratory luncheon.

Sir Derek George JacobiÂ CBEÂ (/ËˆdÊ’Ã¦kÉ™bi/; born 22 October 1938) is an English actor. Jacobi is known for his work at theÂ Royal National TheatreÂ and for his film and television roles. He has received numerous accolades including aÂ BAFTA Award, twoÂ Olivier Awards, twoÂ Primetime Emmy Awards, twoÂ Screen Actors Guild Awards, and aÂ Tony Award. He was given aÂ knighthoodÂ for his services to theatre byÂ Queen Elizabeth IIÂ in 1994.

Jacobi started his professional acting career withÂ Laurence OlivierÂ as one of the founding members of The National Theatre. He has appeared in numerousÂ ShakespeareanÂ stage productions includingÂ Hamlet,Â Much Ado About Nothing,Â Macbeth,Â Twelfth Night,Â The Tempest,Â King Lear, andÂ Romeo and Juliet. Jacobi received theÂ Laurence Olivier Award, for theÂ title roleÂ inÂ Cyrano de Bergeracin 1983 and Malvolio inÂ Twelfth NightÂ in 2009. He also won theÂ Tony Award for Best Actor in a PlayÂ for his role as Benedick inÂ Much Ado About NothingÂ in 1985.

Jacobi has also made numerous television appearances including starring asÂ ClaudiusÂ in theÂ BBCÂ seriesÂ I, ClaudiusÂ (1976), for which he won theÂ British Academy Television Award for Best Actor. He received twoÂ Primetime Emmy AwardsÂ forÂ Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or MovieÂ forÂ The Tenth ManÂ (1988), andÂ Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy SeriesÂ forÂ FrasierÂ (2001). He is also known for his roles in the medieval drama seriesÂ CadfaelÂ (1994â€“1998), theÂ HBOÂ filmÂ The Gathering StormÂ (2002), the BBC sci-fi seriesÂ Doctor Who(2005) as an incarnation ofÂ The Master, theÂ ITVÂ sitcomÂ ViciousÂ (2013-2016) and inÂ BBC'sÂ Last Tango in HalifaxÂ (2012â€“2020). He portrayedÂ Edward VIII, theÂ Duke of Windsor, in the third season of the acclaimedÂ NetflixÂ seriesÂ The CrownÂ in 2019.

Though principally a stage actor, Jacobi has appeared in a number of films, includingÂ OthelloÂ (1965),Â The Day of the JackalÂ (1973),Â Henry VÂ (1989),Â Dead AgainÂ (1991),Â HamletÂ (1996),Â Nanny McPheeÂ (2005),Â The RiddleÂ (2007),Â My Week with MarilynÂ (2011),Â AnonymousÂ (2011),Â CinderellaÂ (2015), andÂ Murder on the Orient ExpressÂ (2017). Jacobi portrayed Senator Gracchus inÂ Ridley Scott'sÂ Gladiator(2000), later reprising his role for its sequel,Â Gladiator IIÂ (2024). Jacobi has also earned twoÂ Screen Actors Guild AwardsÂ along with theÂ ensemble castÂ forÂ Robert Altman'sÂ Gosford ParkÂ (2001), andÂ Tom Hooper'sÂ The King's SpeechÂ (2010).

