Sir Cliff Richard, Guy Chambers and Bedouine Added to Royal Albert Home Lineup

Pop legend Sir Cliff Richard, songwriter Guy Chambers, and Syrian-American folk artist Bedouine will all perform as part of the Royal Albert Hall's programme of exclusive streamed shows.

Cliff will come direct from his home in Barbados on Sunday (21 June) as part of the Royal Albert Home series - telling stories from his life and performing hits from across his 60-year pop career - prior to intimate sets from Bedouine (Thu 25 Jun) and Guy Chambers (Thu 2 Jul).

Other upcoming artists in the strand are the extraordinary alt-rock artist Lucy Dacus (tonight), pianist Charlie Bates (Sat 20 Jun) - performing a Jazz for Kids set - acclaimed singer-songwriter Martha Wainwright (Wed 24 Jun), and Grammy Award-winning classical violinist, Nicola Benedetti (Sat 4 Jul), prior to a night of country music in collaboration with Nashville Meets London on Saturday 18 July.

The shows are to raise money for the venue, which is closed for the first time since the Blitz. Though the events are streamable free, the Hall is asking audience members to consider donating £10 per concert watched to help look after its staff and Grade I listed building.

Lucy Noble, Artistic Director at the Royal Albert Hall, said: "We're delighted to announce three more great acts for the Home series, led by the force of nature that is Sir Cliff. Since first stepping onto our famous stage in 1959, he has made more than 100 appearances at the Hall, and we're so happy to continue our proud association by presenting this exclusive performance from his home.

"Since we launched Royal Albert Home on 9 April, we've tried to provide something for everyone, working with world-class artists from an extraordinary number of genres, and the coming month will be no different, from kid-friendly jazz to country, classical and confessional rock. It's a pleasure to add one of the finest British songwriters of recent decades to the bill - the man behind 'Angels', Guy Chambers - alongside Bedouine, whose delicate, introspective folk records have been quietly reinventing the genre since 2017."

Sir Cliff Richard is Britain's all-time greatest hit-maker. In over 60 years he has recorded almost 1,300 songs, achieving 14 number one singles and seven chart-topping albums. Movies, musicals, tours and television shows have all contributed to the Cliff Richard legend. He received a knighthood in 1995 for his tireless charity work and was one of the Olympic torch bearers ahead of the 2012 Games. His most recent performance at the Hall was in 2018, as part of his 60th anniversary tour.

Guy Chambers is the writer of tracks we know from the radio, the movies, and the dance floor. His collaboration with Robbie Williams has produced seminal songs such as 'Angels', 'Let Me Entertain You', 'Strong', 'No Regrets', 'Millennium', 'Rock DJ' and 'Feel.' He has also worked with Texas, Katie Melua and Beverly Knight. In May 2019, Chambers released his first piano album, Go Gentle into the Light, which featured solo interpretations of his work. In this special Royal Albert Home session, Guy will perform a handful of songs from the album, including versions of some of his classic Robbie Williams hits.

LA-based Bedouine has been compared to trendsetting artists from Karen Dalton to Minnie Riperton and Joan Baez, but has a sound all her own. Her self-titled 2017 debut album was lauded by Pitchfork, NPR and the FADER, and she has since toured with Kevin Morby, Father John Misty and Michael Kiwanuka. In 2019, she released a follow-up record, Bird Songs of a Killjoy, which was Line of Best Fit's 'Album of the Week', praised for its "beauty and unshakable warmth".

Royal Albert Home has featured more than 35 exclusive sessions from the world's leading musicians, including Rufus Wainwright, Ayanna Witter-Johnson, Isata Kanneh-Mason, Richard Thompson, Alfie Boe, Imogen Heap and KT Tunstall. All previous shows are available on demand at www.royalalberthall.com/RAHome.

