Simon Stephens Appointed Director Of Hampstead Theatre's Inspire Playwriting Programme

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Acclaimed playwright Simon Stephens has been appointed Programme Director of Hampstead Theatre's Inspire playwriting programme taking over from Roy Williams who has led the initiative since its inception in 2017.

Simon Stephens, a Tony and Olivier award-winning writer whose credits include The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Vanya and Harper Regan, brings a wealth of experience to the role. He succeeds Roy Williams, whose leadership has shaped the programme into a vital platform for new playwrights.

Hampstead Theatre's Inspire programme was co-founded by Roy Williams to provide mentorship and development opportunities to first-time playwrights of all ages and backgrounds. Since 2017 the programme has supported 49 new writers, several of whom have gone on to receive full productions, commissions and industry recognition.

Greg Ripley-Duggan, Producer and Chief Executive of Hampstead Theatre, said: “First and foremost, we give our heartfelt thanks to Roy for his tireless commitment and his extraordinary contribution to Inspire. He leaves a legacy that will benefit the entire industry for years to come, and his work has been vital to our Downstairs programme and to our wider commitment to playwrights and to new work. And we are thrilled to welcome Simon Stephens, one of the UK's outstanding playwrights as the new Programme Director: we are truly lucky to have been able to secure someone of his calibre to lead Inspire into its next chapter.”

Simon Stephens said: “I am honoured to be continuing the work the mighty Roy Williams has been doing with the Inspire programme. The programme is a unique space for new work at the heart of Hampstead Theatre, one of the most important theatres for new plays in the world. There has never been a more urgent time for new dramatists, storytellers who can use the stage to make sense of a world in flux. The idea of working with a new generation of playwrights as they embark on the start of their work of telling those stories galvanises me. I can't wait to start.”

Roy Williams said: “For years, I have been telling the writers who have taken part in Inspire they couldn't have picked a worse time to be a playwright - but they should never give up. Storytellers will always be needed. This is the reason why Inspire was set up in the first place, to give playwrights a home, to inspire them to write plays and to not give up. It is hard to express what an honour it has been to lead it – it's been some of the most creative, productive and of course inspiring times of my career.”

Simon Stephens is one of the UK's most prolific playwrights. His plays at Hampstead Theatre have included Song From Far Away and The Trial of Ubu. His other plays have included Punk Rock, Birdland and Sea Wall. He has held artistic and academic roles at the Lyric Hammersmith, Royal Court, Manchester Metropolitan University and the Danish National School of the Performing Arts, Copenhagen.

Comments