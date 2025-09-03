Simon Russell Beale Departs the RSC's TITUS ANDRONICUS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to ill health, Simon Russell Beale has departed the previously announced RSC / Hampstead Theatre production of Titus Andronicus. John Hodgkinson will step in.

Read the full statement below:

"Unfortunately, due to ill health, Simon Russell Beale has had to step back from the RSC / Hampstead Theatre production of Titus Andronicus to give him time to recover. The role of Titus Andronicus will now be played by John Hodgkinson with performances commencing on 15 September. Simon Russell Beale wishes John and the company all the very best for the run."

Director, Max Webster adds: “As a company we’re all so sorry that Simon Russell Beale has had to step back from his role in Titus Andronicus. We all want to send him our very best wishes for a speedy recovery. At the same time, I am thrilled and immensely grateful to welcome the extremely talented John Hodgkinson, who has stepped in at short notice to take on the iconic role and to join our remarkable company.”

John Hodgkinson was most recently seen as Falstaff in The Merry Wives of Windsor (RSC) and in Dear England (National Theatre / Prince Edward Theatre). His previous work for the RSC includes: Venice Preserved, The Provoked Wife, Twelfth Night, A Christmas Carol, Love’s Labour’s Lost and Much Ado About Nothing. His other theatre credits include: Best of Enemies (Young Vic / Noel Coward Theatre); Hangmen (Royal Court / Wyndham’s / Broadway) and The Ferryman (Royal Court / Gielgud – Olivier Award Nomination).

The full Titus Andronicus company comprises: Jeremy Ang Jones (Demetrius), Max Bennett (Saturninus), Marlowe Chan-Reeves (Chiron), Danny Collins (Martius / Messenger), Maximus Evans (Quintus / Aemilius), Emma Fielding (Marcia Andronicus) Thomas Josling (Bassianus / Publius), Wendy Kweh (Tamora), Joel MacCormack (Lucius), Jerone Marsh-Reid (Alarbus / Leader of the Goths), Ken Nwosu (Aaron) and Sharita Oomeer (Nurse / Goth) and Letty Thomas (Lavinia). The part of young Lucius is shared between Charlie Banks and Osian Salter.

Director Max Webster’s bold and brilliant production of Shakespeare’s bloodiest play is examined through the lens of 21st century aggression. When victorious general Titus Andronicus executes his enemy’s son in a merciless show of vengeance, he has no idea of the evil his actions will incite. As the two sides trade violent acts of retribution, one man revels in the bloodbath. The production transfers to Hampstead Theatre direct from a smash-hit run at the RSC's Swan Theatre. It plays Hampstead’s main stage from 15 September to 11 October. The press night has been rescheduled to Monday 22 September, 7.30pm.