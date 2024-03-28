Show of the Week: Tickets From £65 For AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets are available from £65 for An Enemy Of The People at the Duke Of York's Theatre!

Matt Smith stars in the critically acclaimed An Enemy of the People, Thomas Ostermeier’s bold reimagining of the classic play by Henrik Ibsen. Doubt spreads faster than disease in Ibsen’s thought-provoking play about truth in a society driven by power and money.

When Dr. Stockmann makes an unbelievable discovery about the healing waters in his local baths, he holds the future of the town in his hands, but those with everything to lose refuse to accept his word. As the battle goes beyond contaminated water, barriers are broken in this contemporary production as Ostermeier shows us why this perennial class will be relevant forever.

Making his West End debut, celebrated director Thomas Ostermeier‘s iconoclastic production of An Enemy of the People plays at the Duke of York’s Theatre for a strictly limited run from 6 February 2024.

Offers and Validity:

Was £90 - Now £69.50

Was £95 - Now £79.50

Was £114 - Now £89.50

Was £119 - Now £89.50

Was £173 - Now £139.50

Was £185 - Now £139.50

Was £197 - Now £159.50

Was £209 - Now £159.50

Wednesday matinee only

Was £90 - Now £65

Was £95 - Now £75

Was £114 - Now £85

Was £119 - Now £85

Was £173 - Now £125

Was £185 - Now £125

Was £197 - Now £145

Was £209 - Now £145



Valid on all performances Monday - Thursday evenings until 27 March 2024 and Wednesday matinees until 10 April 2024. Excludes all Friday and Saturday performances and Monday - Thursday evenings from 28 March 2024 - 10 April 2024.