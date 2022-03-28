Show of the Week: Exclusive Prices for BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Click Here for More Articles on London Ticket Deals

Back to the Future: The Musical is set to rewrite theatre history! The hit show is now playing at the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End.

When Marty McFly is transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he's in a race against time to fix the past and send himself... Back to the Future.

Based on the classic 1980s film, this spectacular and hilarious musical adventure stars Olly Dobson (Bat Out of Hell) and the Tony Award-winning Roger Bart (The Producers). Directed by the Tony Award-winning John Rando, it features a score by legendary film composer Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard (Ghost The Musical), along with hit songs from the film.

