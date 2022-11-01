Show of the Month: Save up to 46% on THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE at Gillian Lynne Theatre

Click Here for More on Show of the Month

Show of the Month: tickets from £25 for The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe

A major new production of CS Lewis' classic tale is now in the West End.

Step through the wardrobe into the magical kingdom of Narnia for the most mystical of adventures in a faraway land. Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and say hello to a talking Faun, an unforgettable Lion and the coldest, cruellest White Witch.

Voted the nation's favourite novel, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe now comes to the stage starring Samantha Womack as the White Witch and is guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages.

Save up to 46%

Band A: Was £107 - Now £65

Band B/C: Was £83/£71 - Now £45

Band D/E: Was £59/£48 - Now £35

Band F: Was £36 - Now £25



Valid Sunday to Friday performances from 2 November to 16 December 2022

(Excl. Saturday performances)

Book by 16 November 2022