Show of the Month: Save up to 46% on THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE at Gillian Lynne Theatre
Get tickets from just £25 for the West End smash-hit
Show of the Month: tickets from £25 for The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe
A major new production of CS Lewis' classic tale is now in the West End.
Step through the wardrobe into the magical kingdom of Narnia for the most mystical of adventures in a faraway land. Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and say hello to a talking Faun, an unforgettable Lion and the coldest, cruellest White Witch.
Voted the nation's favourite novel, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe now comes to the stage starring Samantha Womack as the White Witch and is guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages.
Show of the Month: tickets from £25 for The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe
Save up to 46%
Band A: Was £107 - Now £65
Band B/C: Was £83/£71 - Now £45
Band D/E: Was £59/£48 - Now £35
Band F: Was £36 - Now £25
Valid Sunday to Friday performances from 2 November to 16 December 2022
(Excl. Saturday performances)
Book by 16 November 2022
From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan
Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)
October 31, 2022
Tickets from just £29 for Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical
Review: THE QUEEN OF THE OCEAN, Savoy Hotel
October 31, 2022
A recreation of the last night on the Titanic feels more like a badly organised and awkward wedding breakfast
Save up to 50% on REASONS YOU SHOULD(N'T) LOVE ME at the Kiln Theatre
October 28, 2022
Following a sold-out, critically acclaimed run in 2021, Amy Trigg‘s ‘enormously entertaining’ (The Guardian) Reasons You Should(n’t) Love Me returns to Kiln following a regional tour.
Little Lion Theatre to Bring YAGA to Drayton Arms Theatre
October 28, 2022
Little Lion Theatre brings the UK premiere of Kat Sandler’s Yaga to the Drayton Arms Theatre in South Kensington from 1 – 19 November 2022.
Just These Please to Bring HONESTLY NO PRESSURE EITHER WAY to the Soho Theatre
October 28, 2022
With three sold out Edinburgh Fringe runs, over 60 million views online and a tendency to list things in threes, Just These Please are back with a brand new, fast-paced revue style sketch & musical comedy show, Honestly No Pressure Either Way.