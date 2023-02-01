Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Show of the Month
Click Here for More on Show of the Month

Show of the Month: Save up to 37% on NEWSIES

Get tickets from just £25 at Troubadour Theatre Wembley

Feb. 01, 2023  
Show of the Month: Save up to 37% on NEWSIES

Show of the Month: Save up to 37% on Newsies

Disney's Newsies, the sensational family musical with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman and book by Harvey Fierstein is now playing at London's Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre for a limited season.

As the action explodes into the space, spilling off the stage in this high-octane extravaganza, audiences are transported to the streets of New York City at the turn of the 20th century. Expect gravity-defying stunts performed by an astonishing ensemble, in this rousing true story of teenage newspaper sellers dreaming of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. Packed full of extraordinary choreography on an epic scale, this inspiring production has won over audiences and critics alike.

Do not miss this 'Theatrical Force Of Nature' (Mail On Sunday), seize the day and book your tickets now to see this undeniable hit! Must end 16 April 2023.

Tickets from £25 for the Show of the Month:

Save up to 37%

Was £99 - Now £65
Was £72 - Now £45
Was £66 - Now £45
Was £39 - Now £25

Valid on Wednesday to Friday and Sunday evening performances from 1 February to 19 March 2023
(excl. 15 to 19 February inclusive)

Book by 28 February




Related Stories
Show of the Month: Save up to 43% on DIRTY DANCING Photo
Show of the Month: Save up to 43% on DIRTY DANCING
Show of the Month: Save up to 43% on Dirty Dancing Dirty Dancing is back! Exploding with heart-pounding music, breathtaking emotion and sensationally sexy dancing.
Show of the Month: Save up to 50% on JERSEY BOYS Photo
Show of the Month: Save up to 50% on JERSEY BOYS
Show of the Month: Save up to 50% on Jersey Boys. Winner of over 65 international awards, and seen by over 27m people worldwide, the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning smash hit musical Jersey Boys has triumphantly returned to London’s West End, playing to nightly standing ovations.
Show of the Month: Save up to 46% on THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE at Gillian Lynne Photo
Show of the Month: Save up to 46% on THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE at Gillian Lynne Theatre
​​​​​​​Show of the Month: tickets from £25 for The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe
Show of the Month: Fantastic Savings on DISNEYS FROZEN THE MUSICAL Photo
Show of the Month: Fantastic Savings on DISNEY'S FROZEN THE MUSICAL
Fantastic savings on Disney's Frozen The Musical. Prepare to fall in love with Disney’s Frozen all over again, as the brand-new theatrical experience is now open at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


THE LEHMAN TRILOGY Leads our Top Ten Shows for FebruaryTHE LEHMAN TRILOGY Leads our Top Ten Shows for February
February 1, 2023

February is the shortest month and there's an awful lot of amazing theatre to be fitted in. Head off the winter blues with some fantastic theatrical treats including the return of Sam Mendes' The Lehman Trilogy, the West End transfer of OKLAHOMA! and the very first show at Southwark Playhouse's new venue.
Oldham Coliseum Cancels all Shows Due to ACE Funding CutsOldham Coliseum Cancels all Shows Due to ACE Funding Cuts
February 1, 2023

Oldham Coliseum Theatre is cancelling all forthcoming events from Sunday 26 March 2023, including the Spring Summer programme and the 2023-24 pantomime Sleeping Beauty, citing unsustainable financial conditions.
Review: LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS, Harold Pinter TheatreReview: LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS, Harold Pinter Theatre
February 1, 2023

First performed in 2015, Sam Steiner’s Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons is an intriguing idea; a love story played out under a new law that restricts every person to 140 words a day. There is a lot of potential, but it remains an idea, not a fully-formed conclusion.
Save up to 33% on THE CHOIR OF MAN at the Arts TheatreSave up to 33% on THE CHOIR OF MAN at the Arts Theatre
January 31, 2023

The Olivier nominated, worldwide smash hit is returning to the West End!
Review: THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION, Richmond TheatreReview: THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION, Richmond Theatre
January 31, 2023

David Esbornson's touring production is clever, deftly staged and quietly moving.
share