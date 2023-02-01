Click Here for More on Show of the Month

Show of the Month: Save up to 37% on Newsies

Disney's Newsies, the sensational family musical with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman and book by Harvey Fierstein is now playing at London's Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre for a limited season.

As the action explodes into the space, spilling off the stage in this high-octane extravaganza, audiences are transported to the streets of New York City at the turn of the 20th century. Expect gravity-defying stunts performed by an astonishing ensemble, in this rousing true story of teenage newspaper sellers dreaming of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. Packed full of extraordinary choreography on an epic scale, this inspiring production has won over audiences and critics alike.

Do not miss this 'Theatrical Force Of Nature' (Mail On Sunday), seize the day and book your tickets now to see this undeniable hit! Must end 16 April 2023.

Tickets from £25 for the Show of the Month:

Save up to 37%

Was £99 - Now £65

Was £72 - Now £45

Was £66 - Now £45

Was £39 - Now £25



Valid on Wednesday to Friday and Sunday evening performances from 1 February to 19 March 2023

(excl. 15 to 19 February inclusive)

Book by 28 February