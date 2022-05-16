Show Of the Week: Book Exclusively Priced Tickets for THE DRIFTERS GIRL

Book exclusively priced tickets to see Queen of British Soul and West End leading lady Beverley Knight stars in the world premiere of a brand new musical The Drifters Girl, with the sensational Adam J Bernard (Dreamgirls), Tarinn Callender (Hamilton), Matt Henry (Kinky Boots) and Tosh Wanogho-Maud (Showboat).

Discover the remarkable story of The Drifters, one of the world's greatest vocal groups, and the truth about the woman who made them. Beverley Knight stars as Faye Treadwell, the legendary manager of The Drifters, who, alongside her husband, fought for three decades to turn Atlantic Records' hottest vocal group into a global phenomenon.

From the highs of hit records and sell out tours to the lows of legal battles and personal tragedy, The Drifters Girl charts the trailblazing efforts of the world's first African American, female music manager and how she refused to ever give up on the group she loved.

With an unbelievable soundtrack of some of the most iconic songs in history, including "Save The Last Dance For Me", "Under The Boardwalk" and "Saturday Night At The Movies".

