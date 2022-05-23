Show Of The Week: Exclusively Priced Tickets for GREASE THE MUSICAL!

Click Here for More Articles on London Ticket Deals

Grittier and more electrifying than ever before, the world's best-loved musical returns to London, starring Peter Andre as Vince Fontaine and Jason Donovan as Teen Angel in selected performances.

After a whirlwind summer romance, leather-clad greaser Danny and girl-next-door Sandy are unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for senior year. But can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once more?

Bursting with hits including "Summer Nights", "Greased Lightnin'", "Hopelessly Devoted to You" and "You're the One That I Want", this thrilling new production is directed by the Leicester Curve's Artistic Director Nikolai Foster, and choreographed by the legendary Arlene Phillips.

It's the one that you want - so don't miss out!

Grease The Musical at an Exclusive Price from just £25!

Valid Monday to Friday and Saturday 4 June evening performance, until 29 Jun.

Book by 6 Jun 2022