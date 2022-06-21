Show Of The Week: Exclusive Prices for Disney's FROZEN THE MUSICAL

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jun. 21, 2022  

Frozen the Musical

Get exclusive ticket prices for Disney's Frozen The Musical

Prepare to fall in love with Disney's Frozen all over again, as a brand-new theatrical experience arrives in London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane this August.

Incredible special effects, stunning costumes and jaw-dropping scenery bring Elsa and Anna's journey to life in a whole new way. And with all the beloved songs from the movie - as well as a few surprises from the writers behind "Let it Go"- you'll be transported to Arendelle from the moment the curtain rises.

Off-Peak: Tickets at £29.50, £39.50, £49.50 & £59.50

Peak: Tickets at £29.50, £39.50, £49.50 & £69.50

Valid on all performances until 17 July.

Book by 10 July 2022 for these exclusive prices.





