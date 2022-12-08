Sheridan Smith and Danny Mac Will Headline West End Proms Spectacular in Bedford Park

Bedford Park Concerts have announced that their Proms Spectacular concert will be a 'West End' style Proms for 2023. West End Sensation and actress Sheridan Smith, OBE along with actor and West End Star, Danny Mac will be the two star vocalists for Bedfordshire's most prestigious al fresco Proms event for 2023.

The soloists will be accompanied by the The Novello Orchestra, who have quickly become renowned for their passionate, enigmatic performances and a charisma that has injected an energy and innovative take on the whole orchestral concept. Expect passionate playing and breathtaking orchestrations.

The Bedford Park Concert West End Proms will have one of the best laser shows in the country and a firework spectacular to finish the evening. The West End Proms will not only bring you some of the top West End Musical hits but will also be delivering all the much-loved pomp and patriotism, flag waving favourites from Jerusalem, Rule Britannia to Pomp & Circumstance No.1 (just to name a few!)

Sheridan Smith, OBE has had an illustrious career to date, an award-winning actress which includes a Bafta, an NTA and BPG as well as 2 Emmy nominations. She has also released two albums, one of which went to top 10 in the album charts and has appeared in a whole number of West End Musicals from Little Shop of Horrors, Legally Blonde, Funny Girl, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat and who can forget her stunning portrayal of the late Cilla Black in Cilla the ITV series.

Actor and singer Danny Mac has starred in countless musicals, from Les Misérables where he played Gavroche, to Legally Blonde, Wicked and more recently Pretty Woman. Many will recognise him from his role as Mark Savage in the hit TV drama Hollyoaks and his fan favourite appearance on Strictly Come Dancing, where he was the first highest-scoring male celebrity to ever appear on the show, at the time.

Sheridan and Danny will be accompanied by special guests yet to be announced. Tickets go on sale Friday 9th December and can be purchased from www.bedfordparkconcerts.co.uk