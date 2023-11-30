Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Sharon Osbourne - CUT THE CRAP Adds Extra West End Dates

Two new shows are on Sunday 28 January at 3pm & 6pm.

Nov. 30, 2023

Sharon Osbourne - CUT THE CRAP Adds Extra West End Dates

Sharon Osbourne - CUT THE CRAP has added extra West End dates due to overwhelming demand. Two new shows are on Sunday 28 January at 3pm & 6pm.

It is also announced today that journalist, author and TV presenter Jane Moore, best known as a columnist for The Sun newspaper and as a panellist and anchor on the ITV chat show Loose Women, will interview Sharon on stage.

Joining Sharon on stage at each performance  will also be surprise VIP guests from her glittering career.

For over two decades, Sharon Osbourne has been a force to be reckoned with on our TV screens. Both on and off camera she's had to battle the scrutiny that comes with life in the limelight - and has never been a stranger to controversy.

Now she makes the leap to the West End stage  - live and unleashed - in Sharon Osbourne  - Cut The Crap!  

Sharon promises to reveal all about some of the hardest years of her eventful life - from the anguish of a broken marriage and heavy metal icon husband Ozzy's infidelities to the constant spectre of drug abuse in her family, the loss of friends, betrayal by colleagues, and her ongoing battles with mental health issues.

She says: “Extra shows added  - how wonderful! I can't wait to see you all the theatre. It's going to be very interesting - my show in my own words. Talking a lot! Hope to see you there.”

A  huge TV star on both sides of the Atlantic from more than 20 years, Sharon Osbourne was a much loved judge and mentor on ITV's ‘The X Factor' from its first series in 2004. On the 10th series her act Sam Bailey was the winner, marking Sharon's first victory as a mentor.

Sharon, her heavy metal icon husband Ozzy and their kids  first burst onto our screens in 2002 in MTV's ground-breaking fly-on-the-wall reality show, ‘The Osbournes', which followed the family's crazy life in Beverly Hills.

In 2007 she joined the judging panel on the second season of America's Got Talent, along with Piers Morgan and David Hasselhoff.

Her first autobiography, ‘Extreme' was published in October 2005. It went to Number 1 on the Sunday Times Bestseller List, where it remained for 15 weeks and sold over 621,000 copies in hardback, becoming the biggest-selling autobiography since British records began. It won Biography of the Year at the British Book Awards and went on to sell more than two million copies, becoming the most successful female autobiography ever.

Sharon is now back home and resident in the UK, and says it's time to start a new chapter - and lay rest many of the demons of her past.

In this not-to-be-missed LIVE experience audience members will be able to question Sharon directly about her and her extraordinary life as she really ‘'Cuts The Crap'' live on stage.


