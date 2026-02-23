Photos: Trevor Nunn Directs EASY VIRTUE At The Arts Theatre Cambridge

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

First look photos have been released for EASY VIRTUE, directed by Sir Trevor Nunn at The Arts Theatre Cambridge. The production is currently playing a limited engagement through March 7, with a national press night held on February 24, and marks the theatre’s first in-house production since reopening following Phase One of its redevelopment project.

Written in 1924, EASY VIRTUE follows Colonel and Mrs Whittaker as they learn their son John has married an American divorcée, Larita, without consulting them. When the couple arrives at the family estate, Larita’s presence challenges the household and reveals long-held tensions. The production stars Alice Orr-Ewing as Larita, Michael Praed as Colonel Whittaker, and Greta Scacchi as Mrs Whittaker.

The cast also includes Lisa Ambalavanar as Sarah Hurst, Zena Carswell as Nina Vansittart, Imogen Elliott as Marion Whittaker, Grace Hogg-Robinson as Hilda Whittaker, Hugh Osborne as Mr Harris, Joseph Potter as John Whittaker, Harmage Singh Kalirai as Furber, Jordan Kilshaw as Hugh Petworth, Fiona Tong as Mrs Hurst, Kishore Walker as Philip Bordon, and Jamie Wilkes as Charles Burleigh.

The production is directed by Trevor Nunn, with Leah Harris as associate director, and is produced by Daniel Schumann and Rachel Tackley. Design is by Simon Higlett (set and costume), Johanna Town (lighting), and Anna Wood (sound), with casting by Ginny Schiller.

Nunn previously directed at The Arts Theatre Cambridge during his time as a student and later returned to mark The Marlowe Society’s centenary. This production marks his return to the venue where his professional career began.

Ticket Information

EASY VIRTUE is playing at The Arts Theatre Cambridge through March 7. Tickets are available via the theatre’s box office.

Photo Credit: Richard Hubert Smith