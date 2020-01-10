Shakespeare's Globe Announces Casting For THE TAMING OF THE SHREW and WOMEN BEWARE WOMEN

Shakespeare's Globe has announced full casting for the next two productions opening in the candlelit Sam Wanamaker Playhouse in February: The Taming of the Shrew, directed by Maria Gaitanidi, and Thomas Middleton's Women Beware Women, directed by Amy Hodge.

In an exciting and experimental production, roles for The Taming of the Shrew are to be played by different company members at different performances.

The full company of The Taming of the Shrew comprises:

Raymond Anum: Raymond graduated from RADA last year and recently appeared in Youth Without God at The Coronet Theatre. Theatre credits while training include Love and Money, Romeo & Juliet, Philistines and The Last Days of Judas Iscariot (RADA).

Ryan Ellsworth: Ryan returns to the Globe, having performed in a Read Not Dead rehearsed reading of The Custom of the Country in 2017. Other recent theatre work includes The Wizard of Oz (Sheffield Crucible), Labyrinth (Hampstead Theatre), Henry V (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre) and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (Theatr Clwyd). Television includes Angel of Darkness (Netflix) and Island at War (ITV). Film includes A Royal Winter and Bel Ami.

Mattia Mariotti: Mattia's recent theatre work includes La Mai Banale Banalità del Male (Teatro Instabile Genoa), The Temptation of St Anthony (Venue 45, Edinburgh Fringe Festival) and We Long Endure (Barron Theatre, St Andrews). Television includes Invisible Milk.

Evelyn Miller: Evelyn returns to the Playhouse having appeared in Deep Night Dark Night last year. She was also part of the Globe on Tour 2019 company, where she performed around the world inPericles, Comedy of Errors and Twelfth Night. Her other theatre work includes A Midsummer Night's Dream (Sheffield Crucible), The Taming of the Shrew (International Tour), Jane Eyre (National Theatre/UK Tour), Richard II, Henry IV Parts 1 and 2, Henry V, The Famous Victories of Henry V (RSC).

Laura Moody: Laura is a cellist, vocalist, songwriter, composer and theatre performer, returning to the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse having worked on 2019's Deep Night, Dark Night, 2018's Macbeth andLove's Labour's Lost. Laura's other theatre work includes several productions at The National Theatre, tours with Filter Theatre, Meredith Monk Company and the role of the solo cellist in Broken Glass at the Tricycle Theatre and in the West End. In November 2014 she released her debut solo album Acrobats to major critical acclaim.

James Northcote: James's theatre credits include The Lady in The Van (Bath Theatre Royal),Pride and Prejudice (Sheffield Crucible), The Whipping Man (Theatre Royal Plymouth), Translations (Sheffield Crucible/ETT) and Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead (Chichester and Theatre Royal Haymarket). Television includes The Last Kingdom (BBC/Netflix) and Catherine the Great (Sky). Films include A United Kingdom, The Imitation Game and Anna Karenina.

Jude Owusu: Jude returns to the Globe having appeared in Bartholomew Fair and The Merry Wives of Windsor last summer. Other recent theatre work includes Tamburlaine (RSC), The Cherry Orchard(Bristol Old Vic, Manchester Royal Exchange), A Tale of Two Cities (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre) and Jeramee, Hartleby and Ooglemore (Unicorn). Television work includes Father Brown, Richard III and The Hollow Crown: War of the Roses (BBC).

Paul Ready: Paul returns to the Globe having played the title role in Rob Hastie's Macbeth last winter. He also performed in Love's Labours Lost in 2009. Paul's other theatre work includes Measure for Measure (Young Vic), Black Comedy (Chichester Festival Theatre), Much Ado About Nothing (Royal Exchange), Noises Off (Old Vic), A Woman Killed With Kindness, Waves, St Joan, Major Barbara, Time and the Conways (National Theatre), The Republic of Happiness, Forty Winks, Terrorism, Black Milk and Wastwater (Royal Court). Television includes Bodyguard, Motherland, Cuffs (BBC), The Terror (AMC) and The Tunnel (Sky). Films include The Death of Stalin, Dresden, Pierrepoint and Angels and Insects.

Melissa Riggall: Melissa's recent theatre credits include Time for Tea (London Design Festival), Athletes of the Heart (Gecko), Terry Gilliam´s Brazil (Secret Cinema) and Yeguas/Mares (Eden Studios, Berlin). Films include Madrid, Above the Moon, Love in the Post, Confines and Un Abuso.

Vasilis Sarikis: Vasilis is a multi-instrumentalist, composer and creative music producer. Film credits include Aladdin and Khalil Gibran The Prophet (music by Gabriel Yared).

Michelle Terry: Michelle is Artistic Director of Shakespeare's Globe. She played Hotspur in the Globe Ensemble production of Henry IV Part 1 last summer and appeared as Lady Macbeth in Macbeth in the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse last winter. She also appeared in Globe Ensemble productions of Hamlet and As You Like It in the summer of 2018. Michelle's other recent stage credits include Katie Mitchell's Cleansed (National Theatre), Much Ado About Nothing and Love's Labour's Lost (RSC) and In the Republic of Happiness (Royal Court). She won an Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress for Tribes at the Royal Court. Television work includes Marcella Series 2 (ITV), The Café Series 1 and 2(Writer and Performer: SKY) and Extras (BBC).

The Women Beware Women company is as follows:

Paul Adeyefa will play Leantio. Paul recently appeared as Demetrius in A Midsummer Night's Dreamat the Bridge Theatre. Paul's television credits include Good Omens (Amazon), A Scottish Soldier (BBC) and Cucumber (Channel 4).

Daon Broni will play Hippolito. Daon's recent theatre credits include Macbeth (Manchester Royal Exchange), Holy Sh!t (Kiln Theatre), Slaves of Solitude (Hampstead Theatre) and The Observer (The National Theatre). Film includes Now What?, Breaking and Entering and Dead Cool.

Helen Cripps will play Ward. Helen's recent theatre work includes Persuasion (Royal Exchange Theatre), Julius Caesar (Donmar Warehouse & St. Ann's Warehouse New York), The Low Road(Royal Court Theatre) and Earthquakes in London (National Theatre/Headlong). Television work includes Hetty Feather (BBC), Flowers (Channel 4), and Horne and Corden (BBC). Films include The Darkest Universe and Black Pond.

Tara Fitzgerald will play Livia. An award-winning actor and director, Tara returns to the Globe after appearing as Elizabeth I in Anders Lustgarten's The Secret Theatre in 2017, and as Lady Macbeth in Iqbal Khan's Macbeth in 2016. Tara's recent theatre work includes Prism (Hampstead & Birmingham Rep), Shipwreck (Almeida), In Praise of Love (Ustinov Studio, Bath) and Gaslight (Royal & Derngate). Television work includes Poirot: The ABC Murders, The Strike Series (BBC) and Game of Thrones(HBO). Tara has also directed the short films Prick Thy Neighbour, Nothing Important and Moody.

Stephanie Jacob will play Mother and Cardinal. Stephanie's recent theatre work includes Small Island, Absolute Hell, St George and the Dragon (National Theatre), The Madness of George the Third (Nottingham Playhouse) and A Streetcar Named Desire (Young Vic and St Ann's Warehouse, New York). Television credits include Mr Selfridge (ITV), and Vincent Van Gogh: Painted With Words(BBC).

Wil Johnson will play Fabritio. Wil's recent theatre work includes Sweat (Donmar/Gielgud), Glengarry Glen Ross (UK Tour), Leave Taking (Bush Theatre), Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead (Old Vic) and King Lear (Royal Exchange). Film credits include Macbeth, Anuvahood and Adulthood.

Simon Kunz will play Duke of Florence. Simon's recent theatre work includes Richard III, Blood and Gifts (National Theatre), The Park (RSC), Mojo (Duke of York's), Comedians, Aladdin (Lyric Hammersmith) and Address Unknown (Soho Theatre). Television work includes The Crown (Netflix), Requiem, Sherlock (BBC). Films include Four Weddings and a Funeral, Goldeneye, The Parent Trap, Alpha Papa and soon to be released, Blithe Spirit.

Gloria Onitiri will play Guardiano. Gloria returns to Shakespeare's Globe after appearing as Katherina in 2017's Playing Shakespeare with Deutsche Bank production of The Taming of the Shrew. Gloria's other recent theatre work includes A Christmas Carol (Old Vic), Chiaroscuro (Bush Theatre), Napoli, Brooklyn (Park Theatre), Hadestown (National Theatre) and Caroline, Or Change (Chichester). Television includes Urban Myths: Grace Under Pressure (Sky Arts) and The Window (Channel 4).

Rachael Spence will play Sordido. Rachael returns to the Globe having appeared in Dark Night of the Soul last year and Much Ado About Nothing in 2008. Her other theatre credits include Still No Idea (Royal Court), Locker Room Talk (Traverse), Handle with Care (Shoreditch Town Hall), Adelaide Rd. (RSC/Hampstead) and No Idea (Young Vic). Television work includes Lowdown (Channel 4), Thirteen and Best of Men (BBC).

Thalissa Teixeira will play Bianca. Thalissa returns to the Globe having appeared in Ellen McDougall's Othello in 2017, The Broken Heart in 2015 and The Changeling in 2014. Her other recent theatre credits include Blood Wedding (Young Vic), Julie (National Theatre), Yerma (Young Vic, New York transfer), The Unknown Island (The Gate Theatre) and The Night Watch (Royal Exchange). Television work includes Trigonometry, Press, The Musketeers (BBC). Films include Takedown.

Olivia Vinall will play Isabella. Olivia's recent theatre credits include As You Like It (Regents Park Open Air Theatre), Young Chekhov: Platonov, Ivanov & The Seagull (National Theatre/Chichester Festival Theatre). Television work includes The Woman in White, Apple Tree Yard (BBC) and Maigret in Montmartre (ITV). Films include Where Hands Touch, A Beautiful Curse and Gutterdämmerung.

