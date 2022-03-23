Shakespeare's Globe Announces Cast For JULIUS CAESAR

Shakespeare's Globe has announced the cast and company for Julius Caesar. Directed by Diane Page, Globe on Tour will be bringing this production to The Globe Theatre and venues across the UK from 29 April - 10 September.

Julius Caesar opens at Morden Hall Park in South London on 29 April before performances at The Globe Theatre from 3 May. Tour venues include Hay Festival (Hay-on-Wye), The Reader at Calderstones (Liverpool), Taunton Brewhouse (Taunton), The Outsiders Project & BEAF (Boscombe), Penlee Park Open Air Theatre (Penzance Horsley Place (Guildford, York Theatre Royal (York), Alnwick Playhouse (Alnwick), Brighton Open Air Theatre (Brighton) and Magdalen College School Grounds (Oxford), more dates will be announced shortly.

Shakespeare's epic tragedy takes on startlingly new relevance and asks the question: in a world where the mark of one's success is how great your country is, how far are our leaders willing to go to reign supreme?

Director Diane Page says: "I'm so excited to bring my production of Julius Caesar straight from the Globe Theatre in London to tour across the UK. These past few years have revealed more than ever how betrayal, division, and cunning rhetoric are not just traits belonging to Ancient Rome. Shakespeare's Julius Caesar will be on the road this summer and I look forward to visiting these fantastic venues"

Diane Page won the JMK Award in 2021 for Statements after an Arrest under the Immorality Act (Orange Tree Theatre). Diane returns to the Globe after assistant directing Bartholomew Fair, 2019. Her previous directing work includes Out West, In Love and Loyalty (Lyric Hammersmith) and Ghost Stories (Associate Director West End and Tour). Julius Caesar is designed by Khadija Raza with Jesse Haughton-Shaw as Dramaturg and Indiana Lown Collins as Assistant Director.

The Cast:

Charlotte Bate will play Cassius. Charlotte's previous theatre credits include: I Think We Are Alone (Frantic Assembly), On The Other Hand We're Happy, Daughterhood, Dexter and Winter's Detective Agency (Paines Plough / Theatre Royal Stratford East), The Rivals (The Watermill Theatre), Blackthorn (West Yorkshire Playhouse / Paines Plough), King Lear (The Orange Tree Theatre), Watership Down (Watermill Theatre), and Romeo and Juliet (Sheffield Crucible). Screen credits include: The Sandman (Netflix/ Warner Bros.), Casualty (BBC), White House Farm (NPX/ITV) and Electric Dreams (Channel 4/Amazon)

Omar Bynon will play Decius / Soothsayer. Omar's previous theatre credits include: 2036: Pawn (Bush Theatre), Heartfelt, and Poets Manifesto (Theatre Royal Stratford East). Omar is a recipient of the Evening Standard Future Theatre Fund 2020.

Anna Crichlow will play Brutus. Anna recently performed at Shakespeare's Globe in the 2021 Globe on Tour productions of As You Like It, The Tempest, and A Midsummer Night's Dream. Other theatre credits include: The Last Noel (Attic Theatre Company / Arts at the Old Fire Station), The Worst Witch (Royal & Derngate), Confidence (Southwark Playhouse), Common (National Theatre), and Pride & Prejudice (Regents Park Open Air Theatre).

Amie Francis will play Calpurnia. Amie's previous theatre credits include: Paradise (National Theatre). Screen credits include: Casualty, The Hour (BBC), Roadkill (The Forge Entertainment), and Save Me Too (World Productions).

Cash Holland will play Portia / Murellus. Cash has previously performed in Homos or Everyone in America (Finborough Theatre). Screen and Radio credits include: Out of her Mind (Stolen Pictures / BBC 2) and Between Two Places (Dora Productions / BBC Radio 4).

Jack Myers will play Caska / Octavius. Jack's previous theatre credits include: South Downs (Chichester Festival Theatre), and Macbeth (Young Shakespeare Company). Screen credits include: Call The Midwife (BBC), White Lines, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix), and Breeders (Sky). Radio credits include: South Downs (Radio 4), Doctor Who: The Ultimate Evil (Big Finish). Jack will soon be seen in the upcoming Starz series Dangerous Liaisons and Apple TV series Masters of the Air.

Samuel Oatley will play Mark Antony. Sam has previously performed at Shakespeare's Globe in Macbeth (2020) and covered for a variety of roles during the 2021/22 Summer and Winter season productions of The Merchant of Venice, Romeo & Juliet and Twelfth Night. Other theatre credits include: Any Means Necessary (Nottingham Playhouse), Richard III (York Theatre Royal / Nottingham Playhouse), King Lear (Theatre Royal Bath), and Incarcerator (Old Red Lion). Screen credits include: Strike: Troubled Blood, Strike: Lethal White (BBC / HBO Max), Doctor Who, Casualty, Taming of the Shrew, Small Axe (BBC), Man Down (Avalon), Witless (Objective Productions), Law and Order, Pickles, Bad Girls, Foyle's War (ITV), Midsomer Murders (Bentley Productions), and Cursed (Netflix).

Dickon Tyrrell will play Julius Caesar. Dickon is one of the Globe's Higher Education Consultants and a fellow of the RSA. Previous work for Shakespeare's Globe includes: Macbeth (2020), The Merry Wives of Windsor, Bartholomew Fair (2019), Twelfth Night (2016), Measure for Measure, Othello, The Oresteia (2015), Julius Caesar, The Duchess of Malfi, The Knight of the Burning Pestle (2014), King Lear, Romeo and Juliet (2013), Hamlet (2012), Anne Boleyn, and Henry VIII (2010). Other theatre credits include: Anatomy of a Suicide, Harvest (The Royal Court), Labour of Love (Noel Coward Theatre), and The Merchant of Venice, Henry IV Parts 1 and 2, Richard II, Richard III, Julius Caesar, The Devil is an Ass (RSC).

Julius Caesar was cast by Becky Paris, Head of Casting at Shakespeare's Globe

The Company:

Assistant Director: Indiana Lown Collins

Choreographer: Asha Jennings-Grant

Composer: Simon Slater

Costume Supervisor: Sian Harris

Designer: Khadija Raza

Director: Diane Page

Dramaturg: Jesse Haughton-Shaw

Fight Directors: RC Annie (Ruth Cooper-Brown and Rachel Bown-Williams)

Globe Associate, Movement: Glynn MacDonald

Globe Associate, Text: Christine Schmidle

Head of Casting: Becky Paris

Voice: Emma Woodvine