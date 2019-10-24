See The Current Standings In The 2019 BroadwayWorld UK Awards; Cast Your Vote!

Voting continues for the 2019 BroadwayWorld UK Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favourites.

Best Actor in a New Production of a Musical

David Hunter - WAITRESS - Adelphi Theatre 41%

Kayi Ushe - KINKY BOOTS - UK Tour 20%

Andy Nyman - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Menier Chocolate Factory 16%

Tom Bennett - ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES: THE MUSICAL - Theatre Royal Haymarket 10%

Tyrone Huntley - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Soho Theatre 8%

David Ricardo-Pearce - KISS ME, KATE - The Watermill Theatre 5%

Best Actor in a New Production of a Play

Tom Hiddleston - BETRAYAL - Harold Pinter Theatre 58%

Andrew Scott - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Old Vic 20%

Hiran Abeysekera - LIFE OF PI - Crucible Theatre, Sheffield 11%

Laurie Kynaston - THE SON - Kiln Theatre 5%

Adrian Lester - COST OF LIVING - Hampstead Theatre 5%

Matthew Needham - TORCH SONG - The Turbine Theatre 3%

Best Actress in a New Production of a Musical

Sheridan Smith - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - London Palladium 26%

Caroline Sheen - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Savoy Theatre 22%

Audrey Brisson - AMÉLIE THE MUSICAL - UK Tour 16%

Samantha Pauly - EVITA - Regent's Park Open Air Theatre 16%

Amara Okereke - OKLAHOMA! - Chichester Festival Theatre 12%

Rebecca Trehearn - KISS ME, KATE - The Watermill Theatre 8%

Best Actress in a New Production of a Play

Hayley Atwell - ROSMERSHOLM - Duke of York's Theatre 37%

Juliet Stevenson - THE DOCTOR - Almeida Theatre 20%

Liz White - SHADOWLANDS - Chichester Festival Theatre 13%

Lia Williams - THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA - Nöel Coward Theatre 13%

Eve Austin - LIT - UK Tour 10%

Faye Castelow - THE AUDIENCE - Nuffield Southampton Theatres 7%

Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Kelly Devine - COME FROM AWAY - Phoenix Theatre 37%

Oti Mabuse - KISS ME, KATE - The Watermill Theatre 17%

JoAnn M. Hunter - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - London Palladium 16%

Fabian Aloise - EVITA - Regent's Park Open Air Theatre 13%

Matt Cole - OKLAHOMA! - Chichester Festival Theatre 10%

Shelley Maxwell - EQUUS - Theatre Royal Stratford East/UK Tour 8%

Best Costume Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Brigitte Reiffenstuel - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Royal Festival Hall 26%

Rob Howell - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Old Vic 17%

Frankie Bradshaw - KISS ME, KATE - The Watermill Theatre 16%

Emilio Sosa - ON YOUR FEET! - London Coliseum 16%

Hannah Clark - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Royal Shakespeare Theatre 15%

Takis - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Southwark Playhouse 10%

Best Direction of a New Production of a Musical

Diane Paulus - WAITRESS - Adelphi Theatre 26%

Christopher Ashley - COME FROM AWAY - Phoenix Theatre 25%

Rachel Chavkin - HADESTOWN - National Theatre 17%

Jamie Lloyd - EVITA - Regent's Park Open Air Theatre 14%

Nick Winston - CATS - Kilworth House Theatre 10%

Laurence Connor - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - London Palladium 9%

Best Direction of a New Production of a Play

Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Young Vic 29%

Max Webster - LIFE OF PI - Crucible Theatre, Sheffield 25%

Rufus Norris - SMALL ISLAND - National Theatre 17%

Ned Bennett - EQUUS - Theatre Royal Stratford East/UK Tour 14%

Elizabeth Freestone - NORA: A DOLL'S HOUSE - Citizens Theatre, Glasgow Tramway 8%

Lisa Spirling - WOLFIE - Theatre503 7%

Best Ensemble in a New Production of a Play or Musical

COME FROM AWAY - Phoenix Theatre 61%

THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON - Southwark Playhouse 11%

PICTURES OF DORIAN GRAY - Jermyn Street Theatre 11%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Queen's Theatre Hornchurch 9%

BLUES IN THE NIGHT - Kiln Theatre 4%

OPERATION MINCEMEAT - New Diorama Theatre 4%

Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Howell Binkley - COME FROM AWAY - Phoenix Theatre 38%

Bradley King - HADESTOWN - National Theatre 28%

Jessica Hung Han Yun - EQUUS - Theatre Royal Stratford East/UK Tour 12%

Neil Austin - ROSMERSHOLM - Duke of York's Theatre 9%

Jamie Platt - MYTHIC - Charing Cross Theatre 7%

Christopher Nairne - PRELUDES - Southwark Playhouse 6%

Best Long-running West End Show

HAMILTON - Victoria Palace Theatre 34%

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Her Majesty's Theatre 16%

WICKED - Apollo Victoria Theatre 15%

EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Apollo Theatre 14%

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD - Palace Theatre 12%

THE LION KING - Lyceum Theatre 11%

Best Long-running West End Show Performer (Female)

Allyson Ava-Brown - HAMILTON - Victoria Palace Theatre 33%

Nikki Bentley - WICKED - Apollo Victoria Theatre 18%

Rebecca McKinnis - EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Apollo Theatre 17%

Mazz Murray - MAMMA MIA! - Novello Theatre 11%

Gugwana Dlamini - THE LION KING - Lyceum Theatre 11%

MIchelle Gayle - HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD - Palace Theatre 10%

Best Long-running West End Show Performer (Male)

Sifiso Mazibuko - HAMILTON - Victoria Palace Theatre 29%

Layton Williams - EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Apollo Theatre 23%

Tim Howar - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Her Majesty's Theatre 17%

Tom Xander - THE BOOK OF MORMON - Prince of Wales Theatre 13%

Alistair Brammer - WICKED - Apollo Victoria Theatre 11%

Hayden Tee - MATILDA - Cambridge Theatre 8%

Best Musical Direction of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Liam Robinson - HADESTOWN - National Theatre 39%

Mark Aspinall - WEST SIDE STORY - Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester 32%

Femi Temowo - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Young Vic 16%

Chris Poon - NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT - Upstairs At The Gatehouse 5%

Henry Brennan - BRASS - Union Theatre 4%

Tom Foskett-Barnes - ANNA BELLA EEMA - Arcola Theatre 3%

Best New Production of a Musical

COME FROM AWAY - Phoenix Theatre 44%

HADESTOWN - National Theatre 24%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Menier Chocolate Factory 17%

FIVER - Southwark Playhouse 6%

STANDING AT THE SKY'S EDGE - Crucible Theatre, Sheffield 4%

MYTHIC - Charing Cross Theatre 4%

Best New Production of a Play

A VERY EXPENSIVE POISON - Old Vic 34%

A DOLL'S HOUSE - Lyric Hammersmith 23%

THE WATSONS - Chichester Festival Theatre/Menier Chocolate Factory 15%

OUT OF WATER - Orange Tree Theatre 12%

HOBSON'S CHOICE - Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester 10%

GLASS. KILL. BLUEBEARD. IMP. - Royal Court 6%

Best New Regional or Touring Production

KINKY BOOTS - UK Tour 54%

AMÉLIE THE MUSICAL - UK Tour 21%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF) - UK Tour 13%

MALORY TOWERS - UK Tour 6%

TWO TRAINS RUNNING - UK Tour 3%

THE HABIT OF ART - UK Tour 3%

Best Performance By An Understudy/Alternate in Any Play or Musical

Grace Mouat - SIX - Arts Theatre 30%

Karl Queensborough - HAMILTON - Victoria Palace Theatre 23%

Amy Manford - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Her Majesty's Theatre 17%

Sarah O'Connor - WAITRESS - Adelphi Theatre 14%

Alex Tomkins - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Gillian Lynne Theatre 9%

Melissa Jacques - EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Apollo Theatre 7%

Best Set Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Madeleine Girling - AMÉLIE THE MUSICAL - UK Tour 45%

Tom Scutt - A VERY EXPENSIVE POISON - Old Vic 21%

Max Jones - NOISES OFF - Lyric Hammersmith 12%

Rajha Shakiry - SEVEN METHODS OF KILLING Kylie Jenner - Royal Court 10%

Chloe Lamford - EUROPE - Donmar Warehouse 7%

Hannah Sibai - BLACK TEETH AND A BRILLIANT SMILE - UK Tour 5%

Best Sound Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Pippa Murphy - LOST AT SEA - Perth Theatre/Scottish Tour 28%

Max Pappenheim - THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA - Nöel Coward Theatre 25%

Ben and Max Ringham - ANNA - National Theatre 20%

Arun Ghosh - HOBSON'S CHOICE - Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester 11%

Ian Dickinson and Simon Slater - EUROPE - Donmar Warehouse 11%

Matt Padden - MIRABEL - Ovalhouse 5%

Best Supporting Actor in a New Production of a Musical

Patrick Page - HADESTOWN - National Theatre 26%

Rob Houchen - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Royal Festival Hall 25%

Paul Whitehouse - ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES: THE MUSICAL - Theatre Royal Haymarket 17%

Joel Montague - FALSETTOS - The Other Palace 15%

Isaac Gryn - OKLAHOMA! - Chichester Festival Theatre 10%

André Fabien Francis - KISS ME, KATE - The Watermill Theatre 7%

Best Supporting Actor in a New Production of a Play

Oliver Chris - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Bridge Theatre 40%

Reece Shearsmith - A VERY EXPENSIVE POISON - Old Vic 25%

Daniel Rigby - NOISES OFF - Lyric Hammersmith 13%

Michael Abubakar - KING JOHN - Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon 9%

Fisayo Akinade - SHIPWRECK - Almeida Theatre 7%

K. Todd Freeman - DOWNSTATE - National Theatre 6%

Best Supporting Actress in a New Production of a Musical

Amber Gray - HADESTOWN - National Theatre 28%

Jocasta Almgill - WEST SIDE STORY - Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester 22%

Laura Pitt-Pulford - FALSETTOS - The Other Palace 19%

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Soho Theatre 12%

Madalena Alberto - ON YOUR FEET! - London Coliseum 11%

Rebecca Caine - PRELUDES - Southwark Playhouse 8%

Best Supporting Actress in a New Production of a Play

Monica Dolan - ALL ABOUT EVE - Nöel Coward Theatre 32%

Jennifer Saunders - BLITHE SPIRIT - Theatre Royal Bath 23%

Indira Varma - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Old Vic 19%

Gemma Whelan - PINTER SEVEN - Harold Pinter Theatre 15%

Donna Berlin - PRINCESS & THE HUSTLER - Bristol Old Vic/Hull Truck Theatre 7%

Jacqui Dubois - THE PERMANENT WAY - The Vaults 4%

Best Video or Projection Design in a New Production of a Play or Musical

Andrzej Goulding - LIFE OF PI - Crucible Theatre, Sheffield 28%

Benjamin Collins - HENRY V - The Barn Theatre, Cirencester 26%

Simon Baker - MALORY TOWERS - UK Tour 18%

Jon Driscoll - SMALL ISLAND - National Theatre 17%

Luke Halls - SHIPWRECK - Almeida Theatre 8%

Daniel Denton - SKETCHING - Wilton's Music Hall 3%

Most Accessible Theatre

The Other Palace 27%

Old Vic 25%

Palace Theatre 23%

Curve Theatre, Leicester 12%

Chichester Festival Theatre 9%

Almeida Theatre 5%

Outstanding Achievement in a New Dance Production

Matthew Bourne/New Adventures - Matthew Bourne'S ROMEO + JULIET - UK Tour 59%

Northern Ballet - VICTORIA - UK Tour 13%

English National Ballet - SHE PERSISTED - Sadler's Wells 13%

Ballet Black - PENDULUM/CLICK!/INGOMA - UK Tour 7%

Pam Tanowitz - FOUR QUARTETS - Barbican 4%

Arthur Pita - THE MOTHER - Queen Elizabeth Hall 4%

Outstanding Achievement in a New Opera Production

English National Opera - PORGY AND BESS - London Coliseum 33%

Birmingham Opera Company - LADY MACBETH OF MTSENSK - Tower Ballroom, Birmingham 23%

The Royal Opera - AGRIPPINA - Royal Opera House 18%

Christopher Luscombe/The Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra - FALSTAFF - The Grange Festival 11%

Fulham Opera - DIE MEISTERSINGER VON NÜRNBERG - Greenwood Theatre 8%

Grimeborn Opera Festival - TREEMONISHA - Arcola Theatre 7%

Theatrical Event of the Year

LES MISÉRABLES: THE STAGED CONCERT - Gielgud Theatre 47%

FLEABAG - Wyndham's Theatre 31%

DOCTOR ZHIVAGO - Cadogan Hall 10%

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CAROUSEL: A CONCERT - Cadogan Hall 4%

TO GILLIE, WITH LOVE - Gillian Lynne Theatre 4%

Caissie Levy - Cadogan Hall 4%

