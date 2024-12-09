Performances are now underway at the Cambridge Theatre.
Save up to 59% on tickets to Showstopper! at the Cambridge Theatre. Tickets are available from £15. Performances continue through Monday 19 May 2025.
As part of Showstopper! The Musical, a brand-new musical comedy is created live in front of your very eyes. At each performance of this multi award-winning show, audience suggestions are instantly transformed into hilarious all-singing, all-dancing entertainment.
So, whether you fancy Hamilton in a hospital or Sondheim in the Sahara, you suggest it and The Showstoppers will sing it!
The show ran for thirteen years at the Edinburgh Festival, received a BBC Radio 4 series, a critically acclaimed West End run, and has an Olivier Award to its name.
