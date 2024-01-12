Save Up to 45% on Tickets for THE KING & I

Book by 15 January for tickets from just £15!
Helen George, best known as Trixie in the hit BBC One series Call The Midwife, will star as Anna Leonowens. Playing opposite Helen George in The King and I will be renowned Broadway performer Darren Lee as King of Siam.
This gloriously lavish production is brought to the stage by an internationally renowned creative team under Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher (South Pacific / My Fair Lady / To Kill a Mockingbird) and will feature a world-class company of over 50 West End and Broadway performers and a full-scale orchestra.
The King and I is the greatest musical from the golden age of musicals – with one of the finest scores ever written including "Whistle a Happy Tune" and "Shall We Dance."
