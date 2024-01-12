Save Up to 45% on Tickets for THE KING & I

Book by 15 January for tickets from just £15!

By: Jan. 12, 2024

The King and I Show Information
Get Tickets from: £15
Helen George, best known as Trixie in the hit BBC One series Call The Midwife, will star as Anna Leonowens. Playing opposite Helen George in The King and I will be renowned Broadway performer Darren Lee as King of Siam. 

This gloriously lavish production is brought to the stage by an internationally renowned creative team under Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher (South Pacific / My Fair Lady / To Kill a Mockingbird) and will feature a world-class company of over 50 West End and Broadway performers and a full-scale orchestra. 

The King and I is the greatest musical from the golden age of musicals – with one of the finest scores ever written including "Whistle a Happy Tune" and "Shall We Dance."

Offers and Validity:

Off Peak
Was £27 - Now £15
Was £43 - Now £25
Was £60 - Now £35
Was £78 - Now £45

Peak
Was £48 - Now £35
Was £66 - Now £45
Was £78 - Now £55

Valid on all evening performances from 23 January 2024 - 16 February 2024.




