Save Up to 45% on Tickets for THE KING & I

Tickets from £15 for The King and I

Helen George, best known as Trixie in the hit BBC One series Call The Midwife, will star as Anna Leonowens. Playing opposite Helen George in The King and I will be renowned Broadway performer Darren Lee as King of Siam.



This gloriously lavish production is brought to the stage by an internationally renowned creative team under Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher (South Pacific / My Fair Lady / To Kill a Mockingbird) and will feature a world-class company of over 50 West End and Broadway performers and a full-scale orchestra.



The King and I is the greatest musical from the golden age of musicals – with one of the finest scores ever written including "Whistle a Happy Tune" and "Shall We Dance."

Offers and Validity:

Off Peak

Was £27 - Now £15

Was £43 - Now £25

Was £60 - Now £35

Was £78 - Now £45



Peak

Was £48 - Now £35

Was £66 - Now £45

Was £78 - Now £55



Valid on all evening performances from 23 January 2024 - 16 February 2024.