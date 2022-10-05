Save up to 45% on But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical

Back by popular demand, But I'm A Cheerleader, which won audiences over with its charm and heart-warming story during its first run in February 2022, is back!

But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical is the story of Megan, an all-American high school cheerleader who has the perfect life.



That is, until she finds out her friends and family suspect her of being a lesbian and send her packing to 'True Directions,' a rehabilitation camp to set her straight. It is at this camp, under the strict tutelage of headmistress Mary Brown that Megan meets Graham, a sexy tomboy who shows her exactly what her 'true direction' is. Hilarious, irreverent and full of heart, But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical is a quirky coming-of-age comedy about sexual awakening and self-realization.

But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical, with book and lyrics by Bill Augustin and music by Andrew Abrams, will run from 7th October -27th November!

Offer Details:

Save up to 45%

Blue Tier: Was £36.50 - Now £20

Green Tier: Was £32.50 - Now £20

Purple Tier: Was £30 - Now £20



Valid on all performances from 7 October to 16 October 2022

Book by 9 October 2022

Save up to 45% on But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical