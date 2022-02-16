Click Here for More Articles on London Ticket Deals

'The National Theatre's thrilling adaptation of Neil Gaiman's novel triumphs in the West End' (Evening Standard). Director Katy Rudd's 'knockout production' (Independent) has opened to five-star reviews at the Duke of York's Theatre. Don't miss this theatrical tour de force of imagination and storytelling. Book tickets now!

Returning to his childhood home, a man finds himself standing beside the pond of the old Sussex farmhouse where he used to play. He's transported to his 12th birthday when his friend Lettie claimed it wasn't a pond, but an ocean... Plunged into a magical world, their survival depends on their ability to reckon with ancient forces that threaten to destroy everything around them.

Save 49% On Tickets For THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE

Valid on all performances from 16 February - 3 April 2022 (excl. Saturday perf.)

Offer Live Date: 16 February 2022

Book by Date: 17 February 2022

Performances until 27 February

Band B: Was £59.50 - Now £40

Band C: Was £49.50 - Now £30

Band D: Was £39.50 - Now £20

Band E: Was £29.50 - Now £20

Tuesday to Thursday perf. from 1 March

Band A: Was £69.50 - Now £40

Band C: Was £45 - Now £30

Band D: Was £35 - Now £20

Band E: Was £25 - Now £20

Friday and Sunday perf. from 1 March

Band A: Was £75 - Now £40

Band C: Was £49.50 - Now £30

Band D: Was £39.50 - Now £20

Band E: Was £29.50 - Now £20

Book tickets now!