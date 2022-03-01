Sasha Regan's All-Male H.M.S. PINAFORE Comes to Wilton's This Month

Come and "sail the ocean blue" with Sasha Regan's smash hit award-winning All-Male Gilbert & Sullivan crew. The merry sailors and their gorgeous lasses will down anchor at Wilton's Music Hall for another nautical adventure in just 2 weeks' time, on Wednesday 16th March.

Burly sailors will take you below deck on a World War II battleship in this inventive reimagining of W. S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan's fourth collaboration and first international blockbuster: H.M.S. Pinafore, or "The Lass That Loved a Sailor".

With infectious tunes and a beautifully constructed libretto, this charming comic operetta deals with the age-old conundrum of love between social classes. The Captain's daughter, Josephine, is caught between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea when she falls for lower class sailor Ralph Rackstraw, but the Captain wishes for her to marry the upstanding Sir Joseph Porter, the First Lord of the Admiralty. Will Josephine follow her heart or honour her father's wish? Find out from 16th March. Anything is possible in this epic seagoing love story.

Expect plenty of mischief and surprises on the high seas from the brawny Popeyes and their gorgeous, alluring lasses.

The run at Wilton's follows their widely acclaimed award-nominated All-Male The Pirates of Penzance at Wilton's Music Hall (2019) and at the Palace Theatre, West End (December 2020) and their award-winning UK and Australian tours.

Sasha Regan's All-Male H.M.S. Pinafore opens at Wilton's Music Hall on 16th March, running until 9th April 2022. Boarding passes are available now. Don't miss the boat.

Tickets: https://www.wiltons.org.uk/whatson/698-h-m-s-pinafore

Box Office: 020 7702 2789

Address: 1 Graces Alley, Whitechapel (just off Ensign Street), London E1 8JB