Sarah Rutherford's THE GIRL WHO FELL to Make World Premiere

Stage Traffic Productions and Eilene Davidson present the world premiere of The Girl Who Fell, a powerful new play by Sarah Rutherford, former Writer in Residence at Park Theatre and writer of sell-out hit Adult Supervision.

"It seems wrong that she experienced something so huge without me.

Like if your kids had sex before you did."

Teenager Sam's dead.

After some social media foolishness.

And everyone says it's her mum's fault.

When bereaved mother Thea sets off on a mission to find out why her daughter Sam is dead, she is joined in her journey by bickering teen twins Lenny and Billie, plus Gil - a lost-soul whose life collides with theirs in a way that can only ever get messy.

This poignant and darkly funny play about loss, guilt and snapchat, stars Navin Chowdhry (Gil), Rosie Day (Billie), Will Fletcher (Lenny) and Claire Goose (Thea), and runs for a strictly limited season at Trafalgar Studios from 15 October - 23 November, with press night on Thursday 17 October.

The Girl Who Fell is directed by Hannah Price, with designs by Georgia de Grey, lighting by Robbie Butler and sound by Adrienne Quartly.

trafalgarentertainment.com / stagetraffic.com





