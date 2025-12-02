Sam Morrison's Acclaimed Solo Show SUGAR DADDY Returns To London In Spring 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Co-producers Alan Cumming and Billy Porter join Edgewood Entertainment to announce Sam Morrison's SUGAR DADDY is set to return to London for a 5 week off-West End run. Sugar Daddy is the remarkable true story Sam never wanted to live to tell. One summer in the gay paradise of Provincetown, Sam fell in love with the sexy silver zaddy of his dreams. But, then, in the midst of the pandemic, he loses the love of his life to COVID.

Sugar Daddy centres on Sam losing Jonathan and then receiving a ‘you should be in a coma' level diabetes diagnosis in the midst of his grief. This is not a show about just about diagnosis and death! Sugar Daddy is all of Sam's stand-up experience (Drew Barrymore show, ‘NBC' Stand-Up Finalist) rolled into this whip-sharp hour of word-play, deft observation, silliness and in Billy Porter's words - it's BAWDY.

The result is an outrageous, deeply human story of love and loss, seagull attacks, New York muggers, unexpected encounters with Jehovah's Witnesses, and a surprise diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes.

Sam shares with the audience his Provincetown (P-Town), the queer haven, where sufferers in the 1980s AIDs pandemic went to live out their lives, and their partners still remain. Where a drag queen meets you off the ferry with a flyer for their show. It's Brighton, it's Canal Street, it's a place where queer lives, identities are welcomed, celebrated and reign free.

Sam delves into the ways that grief becomes us, and changes us, how he channeled that into his day job, on stage, and the show Sugar Daddy was born. Catching audiences and critics alike with its vulnerability and authenticity, this lauded show is coming out again in 2026 with a run at Underbelly Boulevard Soho.

Part stand-up, part storytelling, and part emotional excavation, as Sam tells us, “what is trauma but un-monetised content?”