STRICTLY COME DANCING Live Tour 2024: Full Lineup Revealed

The tour will feature 30 shows around the country.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

The full line-up of celebrities and professional dancers for next year’s highly anticipated Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour have been revealed.

Actor and model Bobby Brazier dancing with Dianne Buswell; tennis champion and presenter Annabel Croft dancing with tour partner Graziano Di Prima; journalist and broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy dancing with tour partner Jowita Przystal; broadcaster and presenter Angela Scanlon dancing with Carlos Gu. They will join Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola, Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington and Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin to complete the sensational line-up of participants from the current series of the BBC’s hit Saturday and Sunday night show who will twirl across the UK for 30 sparkle-filled shows kicking off in January 2024.

Angela Scanlon said: “I could never have imagined just how much fun Strictly Come Dancing would be. I’m thrilled to get the opportunity to continue our amazing journey next year, performing in literal arenas with Carlos and all the gang! Let’s go!”

Annabel Croft said: “I’m used to interviewing people in front of very large crowds, but to dance in arenas for many thousands of people is going to be something else. Dancing every week on the TV show has been such a joy, so I can't wait for the magic of the tour and to experience it with my new tour partner, Graziano."

Bobby Brazier said: “I love dancing and I love Strictly, so what better way to continue this brilliant experience than on the live tour! I've heard from Dianne what a blast everyone has on the road, so I can’t wait to perform with her for those huge arena crowds next year.”

Krishnan Guru-Murthy said: “My whole time on Strictly has been life-changing. So the chance to keep going, take on another challenge and go on tour, this time with a new dance partner in Jowita, is irresistible. I can't wait!”

The couples will be joined on tour by magnificent professional dancers Nadiya Bychkova, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Robbie Kmetoni, Jake Leigh and Nancy Xu, bringing with them even more glitz and glamour to this supersized live show.

And not forgetting the legendary Strictly TV judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood who are returning to their judging seats and tour host, BBC Two’s Strictly - It Takes Two’s Janette Manrara.

The 2024 tour opens at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on 19 January, then the glitz, the glamour and the sequins - together with the all-important celebrity contestants and their professional dancer partners - will travel to some of the UK’s biggest entertainment venues leaving a trail of glitter in their wake: Utilita Arena Sheffield, Utilita Arena Newcastle, OVO Hydro Glasgow, M&S Bank Arena Liverpool, First Direct Arena Leeds, AO Arena Manchester, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham and finally The O2 in London, culminating on 11 February.

Strictly's Live Tour celebrates all the joy of the TV series, showcasing the amazing choreography and fantastic live music that Strictly is synonymous with – providing audiences of all ages up and down the country the opportunity to experience everything they love about the TV show live on stage in their hometown or city.

Not only are the arena audiences treated to the spectacular roof-raising routines, but they are also granted the power to decide who wins the coveted Glitterball Trophy at the end of each show. The tour judges will of course provide their invaluable wisdom, advice, and scores at each performance - we couldn’t stop them if we tried - but the ultimate power lies with the audience. A text for their favourite couple is all it takes; their votes will decide who wins!

As with the 2023 tour, each performance will host a British Sign Language interpreter, who will be displayed on two very large screens on either side of the stage so that audiences can book tickets and sit almost anywhere in the arena to enjoy the experience with family and friends.

STRICTLY COME DANCING THE LIVE TOUR is produced by Stage Entertainment UK and Phil McIntyre Live, with BBC Studios.

 

 

STRICTLY COME DANCING THE LIVE TOUR 2024

1921 January            Birmingham Utilita Arena                               

(Friday 19 at 7.30pm, Saturday 20 at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 21 at 1.30pm & 6.30pm) 

 

23 January                  Sheffield Utilita Arena                                    

(Tuesday 23 at 2.30pm & 7.30pm) 

 

24-25 January             Newcastle Utilita Arena                      

(Wednesday 24 at 7.30pm, Thursday 25 at 2.30pm & 7.30pm) 

 

26-28 January             OVO Hydro Glasgow                           

(Friday 26 at 7.30pm, Saturday 27 at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 28 at 1.30pm) 

 

30-31 January             M&S Bank Arena Liverpool                            

(Tuesday 30 at 7.30pm, Wednesday 31 at 7.30pm) 

 

01-02 February           First Direct Arena Leeds                                  

(Thursday 1 at 7.30pm, Friday 2 at 7.30pm) 

 

03-04 February           AO Arena Manchester 

(Saturday 3 at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 4 at 1.30pm & 6.30pm) 

 

06-08 February           Motorpoint Arena Nottingham                      

(Tuesday 6 at 7.30pm, Wednesday 7 at 7.30pm, Thursday 8 at 7.30pm) 

 

9-11 February             The O2 London                        

(Friday 9 at 7.30pm, Saturday 10 at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 11 at 1.30pm & 6.30pm) 

 

Tickets: £35 - £100 (price bands differ between venues) 

All ticket prices are subject to a booking fee and may be subject to a venue facility fee

 


Recommended For You