STRICTLY COME DANCING LIVE Reveals First Two Couples For 2026 UK Arena Tour

STRICTLY COME DANCING LIVE will announce the first two celebrity–professional pairings for the 2026 UK arena tour, with Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Karen Hauer, and La Voix and Aljaž Škorjanec joining the lineup.

The tour will begin January 23 at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena and will continue across the country for 30 performances. Further casting announcements will be made at a later date.

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Karen Hauer, along with La Voix and Aljaž Škorjanec, will take part in the 2026 arena tour, joining Strictly judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, and Craig Revel Horwood. Janette Manrara will return as the host. Tickets are currently on sale at StrictlyComeDancingLive.com.

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey said: “I'm switching the Gladiators arena for the Strictly Live Tour arenas and can't wait to get back on the dance floor! It's amazing to be reunited with Karen again and we can't wait to show you what's in store. Expect more fun, more laughs, and even more energy.!”

La Voix said: “I loved being part of Strictly and was devastated when my time on the show was cut short because of injury. But now I'm absolutely thrilled to have the chance to get back on an even bigger dancefloor with the sparkling 2026 Strictly Live Tour. I can't wait to sashay my way around the country with my wonderful partner, Aljaž by my side.“

Following its Birmingham opening, the tour will travel to arenas in Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, Liverpool, Glasgow, Nottingham and London, concluding February 15 at The O2. Audiences will vote for the winner of each performance’s Glitterball Trophy, with judges offering commentary and scores throughout. Each show will include a British Sign Language interpreter displayed on large screens.

STRICTLY COME DANCING THE LIVE TOUR is produced by Stage Entertainment UK and Phil Mcintyre Live, with BBC Studios.

Listings

Birmingham – Utilita Arena, 23–25 January

Friday 23 at 7:30pm; Saturday 24 at 2:30pm and 7:30pm; Sunday 25 at 1:30pm and 6:30pm.

Newcastle – Utilita Arena, 27–28 January

Tuesday 27 at 7:30pm; Wednesday 28 at 2:30pm and 7:30pm.

Leeds – First Direct Arena, 29–30 January

Thursday 29 at 7:30pm; Friday 30 at 7:30pm.

Manchester – AO Arena, 31 January–1 February

Saturday 31 at 2:30pm and 7:30pm; Sunday 1 at 1:30pm and 6:30pm.

Sheffield – Utilita Arena, 3–4 February

Tuesday 3 at 7:30pm; Wednesday 4 at 2:30pm.

Liverpool – M&S Bank Arena, 5–6 February

Thursday 5 at 7:30pm; Friday 6 at 7:30pm.

Glasgow – OVO Hydro, 7–8 February

Saturday 7 at 3:00pm and 8:00pm; Sunday 8 at 1:30pm and 6:30pm.

Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena, 10–12 February

Tuesday 10 at 7:30pm; Wednesday 11 at 7:30pm; Thursday 12 at 7:30pm.

London – The O2 Arena, 13–15 February

Friday 13 at 7:30pm; Saturday 14 at 2:30pm and 7:30pm; Sunday 15 at 1:30pm and 6:30pm.