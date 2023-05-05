STRANGER SINGS to Kick Off Tour at Southwark Playhouse

Stranger Sings is returning to London for one month only.



Before embarking on a UK tour, Stranger Sings lands at Southwark Playhouse Borough for a limited run from 3rd - 26th August only!



The Upside-Down returns, as The Vaults presents award-winning, smash-hit parody musical; Stranger Sings!



Following a sellout run underground, Stranger Sings is kicking off a UK tour at Southwark Playhouse Borough. This five-star sci-fi spoof is a wild, irreverent twist on the hit Netflix series - in all its hair-raising, blockbuster glory.



Take a trip with your favourite gang on a night of indulgent pop culture references, heavy synth, poor parents, dancing demogorgons and maybe - just maybe, you might find justice for Barb along the way.



Let the incredible original writing of Jonathan Hogue subvert the genre with this fearless parody, where there are too many mullets, a generous helping of fairy lights, and the 80s finally embraces feminism.



So Hop(per) on your bike and grab a transmitter radio; because saving a friend is the answer to this neverending story.



(No mouthbreathers allowed)