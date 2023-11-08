STARLIGHT EXPRESS Extends Season 24-Hours After Priority Pre-sale

The musical has extended bookings through to February 2025.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 1 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 2 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED Photo 3 Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED
Springbok Productions Announces New Show OUR 1972, Starring Josh Maughan and Peter Hadfiel Photo 4 Springbok Productions Announces New Show OUR 1972, Starring Josh Maughan and Peter Hadfield

STARLIGHT EXPRESS Extends Season 24-Hours After Priority Pre-sale

Due to overwhelming demand, 24-hours after tickets went on priority pre-sale and before the box office opens for general on-sale, Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS has extended bookings through to February 2025.

Michael Harrison says: “Starlight Express is one of the most iconic musicals of the last 40 years, and I am thrilled that our new production has captured imaginations of all ages all over again. From yesterday's presale alone, we are today immediately extending our booking period through until 16 February 2025. It's always been the fastest show on earth….now it's the fastest extension in theatre history!”

Seen by over 20 million people across the world, STARLIGHT EXPRESS will make its triumphant return to London from 8 June 2024 at the specially designed Starlight Auditorium at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre.

A true theatrical event, STARLIGHT EXPRESS will fully immerse audiences of all ages inside a world of speed, song and storytelling as an incredible cast of 40 whizz around and above, performing some of musical theatre's most beloved songs, including AC/DC, Make Up My Heart, Light at the End of the Tunnel and the iconic Starlight Express. 

As a child's train set magically comes to life and the engines race to become the fastest in the world, Rusty the steam train has little hope of winning until he is inspired by the legend of the ‘Starlight Express'.

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Richard Stilgoe, the creative team for this new production is helmed by acclaimed director Luke Sheppard, set designer Tim Hatley, video designer Andrzej Goulding, costume designer Gabriella Slade, lighting designer Howard Hudson and sound designer Gareth Owen with new orchestrations and musical supervision by Matthew Brind.

With thrilling new choreography by Ashley Nottingham, STARLIGHT EXPRESS also sees the return of Arlene Phillips as creative dramaturg.

Casting and all further information regarding the production will be announced in due course.

The Starlight Auditorium at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre is a state-of-the-art cultural destination in Wembley Park, London's most exciting new neighbourhood, only 12 minutes from central London. The venue is a short 5-minute walk from the tube, moments away from iconic Olympic Way. There are great parking options on site and the theatre is easily accessible via the M25 and M1.

STARLIGHT EXPRESS will be the second show produced by Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, the new partnership of Andrew Lloyd Webber, composer of some of the world's most famous musicals, and Michael Harrison, critically acclaimed, award-winning international producer. The first show by Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, Sunset Boulevard is currently playing at the Savoy Theatre in London.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Photos: Get a First Look at I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY: THE STOCK AITKEN WATERMAN MUSICAL Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY: THE STOCK AITKEN WATERMAN MUSICAL

All new production photos have been released for the world premiere of the official Stock Aitken Waterman musical I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY, currently playing at the Manchester Opera House before embarking on a UK tour. 

2
BroadwayWorlds Black Friday Deals Start Now! Photo
BroadwayWorld's Black Friday Deals Start Now!

Our Black Friday theatre celebration has officially begun, with over 50 shows available in this unmissable promotion.

3
Cast Set For the West End Transfer of STANDING AT THE SKYS EDGE Photo
Cast Set For the West End Transfer of STANDING AT THE SKY'S EDGE

Initial casting has been announced for the West End transfer of Sheffield Theatres’ Standing at the Sky’s Edge. Find out who is starring in the show here!

4
Guest Blog: Soprano Nadine Benjamin on La Divina and 7 DEATHS OF MARIA CALLAS Photo
Guest Blog: Soprano Nadine Benjamin on 'La Divina' and 7 DEATHS OF MARIA CALLAS

Maria Callas, an extraordinary force in the world of opera, possessed a mesmerising ability to convey authentic emotion through her singing.  Her dramatic coloratura style was nothing short of a revelation, captivating audiences worldwide. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End Video
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End
Listen to 'If I Believed' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Video
Listen to 'If I Believed' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)
Listen to 'Tomorrow Starts Today' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL; Plus Full Cast Revealed! Video
Listen to 'Tomorrow Starts Today' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL; Plus Full Cast Revealed!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
SHUCKED
ALADDIN
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
THE BOOK OF MORMON
WICKED

Recommended For You