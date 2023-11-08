STARLIGHT EXPRESS Extends Season 24-Hours After Priority Pre-sale

Due to overwhelming demand, 24-hours after tickets went on priority pre-sale and before the box office opens for general on-sale, Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS has extended bookings through to February 2025.

Michael Harrison says: “Starlight Express is one of the most iconic musicals of the last 40 years, and I am thrilled that our new production has captured imaginations of all ages all over again. From yesterday's presale alone, we are today immediately extending our booking period through until 16 February 2025. It's always been the fastest show on earth….now it's the fastest extension in theatre history!”

Seen by over 20 million people across the world, STARLIGHT EXPRESS will make its triumphant return to London from 8 June 2024 at the specially designed Starlight Auditorium at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre.

A true theatrical event, STARLIGHT EXPRESS will fully immerse audiences of all ages inside a world of speed, song and storytelling as an incredible cast of 40 whizz around and above, performing some of musical theatre's most beloved songs, including AC/DC, Make Up My Heart, Light at the End of the Tunnel and the iconic Starlight Express.

As a child's train set magically comes to life and the engines race to become the fastest in the world, Rusty the steam train has little hope of winning until he is inspired by the legend of the ‘Starlight Express'.

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Richard Stilgoe, the creative team for this new production is helmed by acclaimed director Luke Sheppard, set designer Tim Hatley, video designer Andrzej Goulding, costume designer Gabriella Slade, lighting designer Howard Hudson and sound designer Gareth Owen with new orchestrations and musical supervision by Matthew Brind.

With thrilling new choreography by Ashley Nottingham, STARLIGHT EXPRESS also sees the return of Arlene Phillips as creative dramaturg.

Casting and all further information regarding the production will be announced in due course.

The Starlight Auditorium at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre is a state-of-the-art cultural destination in Wembley Park, London's most exciting new neighbourhood, only 12 minutes from central London. The venue is a short 5-minute walk from the tube, moments away from iconic Olympic Way. There are great parking options on site and the theatre is easily accessible via the M25 and M1.

STARLIGHT EXPRESS will be the second show produced by Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, the new partnership of Andrew Lloyd Webber, composer of some of the world's most famous musicals, and Michael Harrison, critically acclaimed, award-winning international producer. The first show by Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, Sunset Boulevard is currently playing at the Savoy Theatre in London.