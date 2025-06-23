SPITFIRE GIRLS Will Embark on Second UK Tour in 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Spitfire Girls, a new play written by Katherine Senior will head out on a second major UK tour in Spring 2026, opening at Winchester Theatre Royal on 26 February and playing around the country through to 23 May.

The production, marking the 80th Anniversary year of the end of World War II, premiered at MAST Mayflower Southampton in March 2025, prior to a 10-date tour, garnering standing ovations and critical acclaim.

Spitfire Girls is inspired by the extraordinary true stories of the women who dared to fly during WWII and the incredible bond that tied them together. Funny and heart-warming, this is an untold story of strength, courage and loss. But above all else, hope.

New Year's Eve, 1959. Decades after answering the call, two women separated by the war meet again as the rain hammers down on the windows of The Spitfire pub. As we hear their story, we're transported back to a time when female pioneers defied expectations and soared through the skies.

Presented by Tilted Wig and Mayflower Southampton and directed by Seán Aydon with design by Sarah Beaton, the production has been developed with support from The National Theatre Generate Programme. The Spitfire Girls team is proud to be working with the Royal British Legion.

The playtext of Spitfire Girls was published by Concord Theatricals for their Samuel French Imprint in March 2025.

Recommended age 10+. The production has lighting by Peter Small and original music composed by Eamonn O'Dwyer.

