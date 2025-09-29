SOPHIE’S SURPRISE PARTY Will Bring ‘90s/‘00s Circus Spectacle to Soho This Christmas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a smash-hit, sell-out run at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Sophie’s Surprise Party will transfer to London’s Underbelly Boulevard Soho for a strictly limited run this Christmas.

Produced by Underbelly and Three Legged Race, the genre-defying production combines world-class circus with high-energy party chaos, set to a euphoric soundtrack of ‘90s and early 2000s hits. Performances begin November 11, with press night on November 19, 2025.

Part circus spectacular, part immersive house party, Sophie’s Surprise Party puts one audience member in the spotlight each night as “Sophie,” the unexpected guest of honour at a wild bash that spirals into circus-fuelled mayhem. With breathtaking acrobatics, outrageous surprises, and a nostalgic playlist, the show reimagines the Christmas night out as an unforgettable shared fever dream.

“This isn’t just a show – it’s the Christmas party everyone will be talking about,” said co-creator Katharine Arnold. “We wanted to create something that feels like stepping into a fantasy house party – joyful, chaotic, and unforgettable.”

The show is co-directed by internationally acclaimed circus artists Katharine Arnold, Isis Clegg-Vinell, and Nathan Price, whose credits include Cirque du Soleil, La Clique, and The 7 Fingers.

The cast features:

Cornelius Atkinson – Cirque du Soleil aerialist and acrobat, known for strength and artistry.

Josie Jones – aerial and fire artist, with credits including Glastonbury’s Opening Ceremony.

Emily McCarthy – former Team GB acrobat and Cirque du Soleil veteran.

Willem McGowan – diabolo master and juggler, trained at L’École de Cirque de Québec.