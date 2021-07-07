SOLT & UK Theatre Release Statement on COVID-19 Contact Rules: 'More Theatre and Shows Will Be Forced to Close'

Click Here for More Articles on London Updates

The Government has announced that it is extending restrictions around COVID-19 contacts in England until 16 August.

SOLT & UK Theatre Chief Executive Julian Bird has released the following statement regarding the need for an alternative to self-isolation, following the news.

'Without an alternative to automatic self-isolation for casts and crew that come into contact with a positive case, more theatre and shows will be forced to close in England just as they are allowed to open in full.

'Given the strictly controlled working environment under which theatres are already operating, we need a testing regime to replace the current system as soon as possible and certainly no later than 19 July.'

UK Theatre represents approximately 240 theatres, concert halls, dance companies, producers and arts centres throughout the UK. UK Theatre also operates as a professional association, supporting over 1,400 individuals working professionally in theatre and the performing arts in the UK

Society of London Theatre (SOLT) represents approximately 230 London-based producers, theatre owners and managers, including all the major subsidised theatrical organisations in London.