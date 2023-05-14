SHPETER Productions and Ultraviolet Productions to Present LAIKA At Barons Court Theatre in June

Performances run from 20-24 June, 7:30 PM.

1958.

1031 miles above the mighty USSR, Laika is trapped in a cardboard box, hurtling at 18,000mph into the unknown perils of space. But she isn't alone - the walls bend as she fills her square world with stories of wondrous planets made of fire, smoke and ash. Featuring live music, physical theatre and cutting-edge tech, Gilmore's story takes us on the final hours of Laika's infamous voyage, celebrating the soul who was the first to dance among the stars.

SHPETER Productions and Ultraviolet Productions have united to create 'LAIKA', a timely and thought-provoking story that explores the complex consequences of government lies and the toll it takes on both the victims of deception and those compelled to deceive.

Using a digital stick-figure that mimics human motion, this sci-fi inspired play is set to showcase a striking range of visual effects. Accompanied by live music from two talented musicians creating a dynamic soundscape, the production is an immersive experience that will leave you breathless.

20-24 June, 7:30 PM

Barons Court Theatre (map here)




