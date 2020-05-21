SCHOOL OF ROCK UK Tour Launches Online Search For Talented Young Musicians

Click Here for More Articles on SCHOOL OF ROCK Broadway

Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit, award-winning West End show, School of Rock - The Musical, opens the first UK Tour at the Birmingham Alexandra Theatre on Saturday 13 February 2021 and is launching an online search for talented young musicians.

With mini-rockers across the country currently being taught at the school of 'mom and dad,' we'd love to ensure that music practice remains on the time-table and today make a call out for awesome online audition submissions.

Based on the hilarious hit movie, this new musical follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band - sensationally performed live by the production's young actors every night with roof-raising energy!

While teaching these pint-sized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school's beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.

Featuring 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and all the original songs from the movie, this high-octane smash delivers face-melting guitar riffs and touching romance in equally awesome doses.

The production opened at the New London Theatre (now the Gillian Lynne Theatre) in November 2016 to 5-star reviews and widespread critical acclaim. It went on to win the Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music. The Broadway production recently concluded its run at the Winter Garden Theatre with a US national touring production continuing. An Australian production opened at Her Majesty's Theatre in Melbourne last October.

School of Rock - The Musical features new music written by Andrew Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Glenn Slater (The Little Mermaid, Sister Act) and a book by Julian Fellowes. It is directed by Laurence Connor (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, London Palladium 2019) with choreography by JoAnn M.Hunter, set and costume designs by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Mick-Potter, music supervision by John Rigby with Matt Smith as musical director.

Casting for the UK Touring production is to be announced.

The UK & Ireland Tour of School of Rock - The Musical is produced by David Ian Productions.

