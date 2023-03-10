Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SAINT JUDE Extends London Run For a Further Six Weeks

The production is now running until Sunday 23 April 2023.

Mar. 10, 2023  
Due to popular demand, SAINT JUDE is opening its doors for a further six weeks, asking you - its Guidestars - "what will you uncover on your first day working at SAINT JUDE?" The production is now running until Sunday 23 April 2023.

After a smash-hit opening in January 2022, receiving critical acclaim and sell out shows, groundbreaking immersive entertainment makers Swamp Motel will extend SAINT JUDE for a further six weeks, inviting more audiences to volunteer to assist in the well-being of coma patients.

Swamp Motel Founders and Creative Directors Clem Garritty and Ollie Jones said:

"We're delighted to be able to announce this extension of Saint Jude. We knew we were bringing something totally original and wildly different to the immersive scene and we're really pleased to find audiences enjoying the show. Their different responses and interactions with the technology have evolved the show through these first 12 weeks, and we can't wait to welcome more audiences through the doors and to keep growing the experience."

SAINT JUDE once again sees Swamp Motel pushing the boundaries of theatrical experience and partnering with cutting-edge AI technology company Charisma.ai to create an immersive audio experience which questions the power of technology, ethics and puts audiences entirely in the driving seat of their own experience.

Nestled between The Ministry of Justice and The Department of Health & Social Care is an organisation called Saint Jude. This company provides comfort, communication and conversation to people in lifelong, irreversible comas. As set out in the company's mission statement, "Our innovative software reads the brain patterns of sleeping coma patients, before transforming them into speech in a split second, allowing you to converse with minds we once thought were lost. Now, Saint Jude are looking for willing participants to join the programme and explore the minds of their sleepers".

Once in Saint Jude headquarters, audiences engage with innovative AI technology created by Charisma, for a theatrical experience that will be uniquely individual to each player and unlike anything they've encountered before. From communicating directly with the brainwaves of coma patients, to uncovering the mystery behind their story, audiences will interact with an AI-powered character as well as live performers.

SAINT JUDE is strictly limited to 20 tickets per session. A limited number of tickets for 12 March - 23 April are on sale now. Visit saintjude.ai




