Ruthie Henshall, Amber Davies, and More Join NINE Concert Led By Ramin Karimloo

Further casting has been announced for Hope Mill Theatre’s new concert version of Nine the Musical, starring Broadway and West End star Ramin Karimloo, at Lowry, Salford next year.

The concert will be in celebration of Hope Mill’s 9th Birthday – and will play for two performances only at Lowry, on Saturday 1st & Sunday 2nd February 2025.

Joining the previously announced Ramin Karimloo as Guido Contini, will be Ruthie Henshall (Chicago, Billy Elliot) as Liliane la Fleur. Also appearing will be Amber Davies (Pretty Woman, Back to the Future) as Stephanie, Josefina Gabrielle (Les Miserables, Oaklahoma!) as Guido's Mother, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (HEX, Cinderella) as Luisa, Melissa James (Moulin Rouge, Gypsy) as Claudia, Danielle Steers (Just For One Day, Bat Out of Hell the Musical) as Sarraghina and Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins, Strictly Ballroom) as Carla.

Nine, with music and lyrics by Maury Yeston, and a book by Arthur Kopit, adapted from the Italian by Mario Fratti, will be co-directed by Hope Mill founders William Whelton and Joseph Houston.

Movie director Guido Contini finds himself struggling to find meaning, purpose, and a script for his latest movie endeavour. With only a week left before shooting begins, he desperately searches for answers and inspiration from his wife, his mistress, his muse, and his mother. As his chaotic profession steadily destroys his personal life, Guido must find a balance between creating art and succumbing to its obsessive demands. Featuring the songs, ‘Be Italian’, ‘Unusual Way’, ‘Cinema Italiano’ and many more.

Nine the Musical won the 1982 Tony Award for Best Musical and Best Original Score, and was released as a movie in 2009 and featured an all-star cast including Daniel Day-Lewis, Nicole Kidman, Penelope Cruz, Kate Hudson, Fergie, Sophia Loren and Judi Dench.

Hope Mill Theatre’s co-founder Joseph Houston, co-director of NINE, said: “We are beyond thrilled to finally share our line up of leading women joining the cast of NINE in concert, and what a line up. Along with our casting director Jim Arnold, we have assembled the very best in British Musical Theatre, including many legends of the stage. The story of NINE relies on its strong female stories of perseverance, strength, heartbreak, loss and the many facets of love and we could not have dreamed of such an exceptional group of women bring this story to life. Alongside the wonder that is Ramin Karimloo as Guido, I think this will be a very special concert and one not to be missed.”

This production will be produced by Whelton and Rhianna Swyer for Hope Mill Theatre. Set Design by Justin Williams, Lighting Design by Aaron Dootson, Sound Design by Nick Lodge,

Choreography by Lucy Spencer, Costume Design by Lorraine Parry, Musical Supervision by Katy Richardson, Additional Orchestrations and Associate Musical Supervision by William Parker, Musical Direction by Joseph Clayton, Video Design by Matt Powell, Associate Video Design by Ieuan Watkins. Casting is by Jim Arnold CDG.

