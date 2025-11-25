Royal Opera House Commissions New Stage Curtains To Honour His Majesty King Charles Iii

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Royal Ballet and Opera have announced the commission of a magnificent new pair of stage curtains, marking a significant moment in its storied history. Crafted in collaboration with renowned specialists Gerriets and the esteemed Royal School of Needlework, the new curtains will be unveiled in May 2026.

The commission includes the replacement of the Main Stage curtains, which have graced the Royal Opera House for the past 26 years (27 years at the time of new hanging). Over nearly three decades, these curtains have opened and closed on more than 10,000 performances, bearing witness to countless premieres, encores, and curtain calls. Subjected to daily wear and tear, they have now reached the end of their lifespan - making this commission both a practical necessity and a symbolic renewal.

The curtains will feature the personal cipher of His Majesty King Charles III, Patron of the Royal Opera House, The Royal Opera, and The Royal Ballet - symbolising the enduring relationship between the monarchy and the arts.

The new curtains will be an impressive feat of design and craft. Made of mohair velour, they will be constructed in two parts, each measuring 9.75m wide by 10.8m drop.

Sir Alex Beard, Chief Executive of the Royal Ballet and Opera, said:

“This commission is part of a vital programme of renewal across the Royal Opera House, addressing areas of the building last updated in the 1990s. The new curtains are not only a celebration of tradition and artistry, but a necessary investment in the future of our stage. We are proud to honour His Majesty’s patronage in such a prominent and lasting way.”

The commissioning of the new curtains has been made possible thanks to a generous grant from the Julia Rausing Trust, which supports excellence in the arts. The grant forms part of a wider investment in major upgrades to the Royal Opera House’s staging and lighting infrastructure, aimed at enhancing the experience for both artists and audiences.

Further details about the legacy of the outgoing curtain will be shared in the coming months, as the Royal Opera House prepares to bid farewell to a beloved piece of its theatrical heritage.