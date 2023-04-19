Royal Academy Of Dance Appoints Stephen Moss As Chair Of Board Of Trustees

Stephen Moss joins the Royal Academy of Dance at an exciting time for one of the world's pre-eminent dance education and training organisations as it continues to empower people across the globe through dance.

Speaking of his appointment, Stephen Moss says, "I am delighted to be joining the RAD as Chair. I have always had a love for dance, and so I feel very privileged to become Chair of such a brilliant international organisation."

Stephen trained as a lawyer and holds an MBA from London Business School. After a spell in the City of London, he combined a successful career as an entrepreneur with transformational charity roles; including founding and chairing The Springboard Charity, a leading national organisation helping thousands of young, disadvantaged and unemployed people change their lives through training and employment in the hospitality industry.

In 2020, he became Chair of London Youth, which represents over 600 youth organisations across London and helps young people to become the best they can be. He is also Chair of Trustees of Jewish Community Secondary School (JCoSS) and the Jewish Policy Research, which undertakes demographic and social research for its community.

He was awarded an MBE for services to the restaurant industry and a CBE for his contribution towards education and training.

Tim Arthur Chief Executive of the RAD says, "On behalf of the RAD, I am thrilled that Stephen is joining us as Chair. It's an exciting time for the RAD and Stephen joins us at a pivotal moment as we evolve and expand around the world with more products and services than ever before and a renewed focus on our fantastic membership and digital future. I look forward to working with Stephen and furthering our mission of inspiring the world to dance."

Ida Levine RAD Interim Chair and Chair of its Fundraising & Development Sub-Committee says, "We are excited to be welcoming Stephen as our new Chair. He combines a passion for dance and the arts, with transformation experience and a commitment to philanthropy, education and the social sector."